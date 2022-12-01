'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls at Canadian Tire, Costco, Dollarama, Home Depot, Walmart and Amazon involving cleaners, sports gear and toys trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

Numerous products are being pulled from shelves and online at some of Canada's big-name stores and Health Canada is putting shoppers on alert.
A number of recalls have been issued by the national health agency.
One of them involves Pine-Sol cleaners sold at Canadian Tire, Home Depot and Dollarama, including Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaner in Lavender Clean, Lemon Fresh, and Mandarin Sunrise Scents.
The date code number can be found on the bottle between the label and cap. Only products with date codes that begin with the prefix “A4” and are less than 222490000 are included in this recall, according to Health Canada.
The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water, Health Canada said in its recall warning.
"People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," Health Canada said. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."
As of Oct. 26, the company has not received any reports of incidents or illness in Canada.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalls product, dispose of the product in its container with household trash or by pouring it down the toilet or drain, and contact The Clorox Company for a refund," Health Canada said in its warning.
"Consumers should take a picture of the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash or by pouring it down the toilet or drain, and contact The Clorox Company toll-free at 855-378-4982, Monday to Friday between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST, or online at pinesolrecall.ca for a full refund."
Canadian Tire, Dollarama and Home Depot have confirmed through their websites they sold the affected products.
Another recall involves 300 piece Army Action Figure Set that includes tanks, planes, flags, battlefield tools and landscaping, and 8 3.5-inch figures with flexible joints. The item was sold online at amazon.ca, and Walmart.ca, in clear packaging with no identifier as depicted in the picture.
The recalled product has lead and phthalates (DEHP) above the allowable limits, Health Canada said in the recall warning issued recently.
As of Oct. 17, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 300 piece Army Action Figure Set and dispose of the product," Health Canada said.
For more information, consumers can contact Juvo Plus, Inc. by email at figuresandnets@realtimeresults.net.
Another recall involves the Body Glove Tandem Inflatable 2-Person Paddleboard sold at Costco (Costco item # 2622049).
The inflatable paddleboard’s glue may separate at the seams, which can lead to the inflatable paddleboard deflating unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard, Health Canada said in its warning to customers.
As of October 20, 2022, the company has received one incident and no reports of injury in Canada.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inflatable paddleboard and return to a Costco warehouse for a full refund," Health Canada said.
For more information, consumers can contact Surf 9 by telephone 1-866-696-9257 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm ET or by email at customerservice3@surf9.com.
