'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls at Canadian Tire, Costco, Dollarama, Home Depot, Walmart and Amazon involving cleaners, sports gear and toys trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

"Consumers should take a picture of the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash or by pouring it down the toilet or drain, and contact The Clorox Company toll-free at 855-378-4982, Monday to Friday between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST, or online at pinesolrecall.ca for a full refund."

Canadian Tire, Dollarama and Home Depot have confirmed through their websites they sold the affected products.

Another recall involves 300 piece Army Action Figure Set that includes tanks, planes, flags, battlefield tools and landscaping, and 8 3.5-inch figures with flexible joints. The item was sold online at amazon.ca, and Walmart.ca, in clear packaging with no identifier as depicted in the picture.

The recalled product has lead and phthalates (DEHP) above the allowable limits, Health Canada said in the recall warning issued recently.

As of Oct. 17, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 300 piece Army Action Figure Set and dispose of the product," Health Canada said.

For more information, consumers can contact Juvo Plus, Inc. by email at figuresandnets@realtimeresults.net.

Another recall involves the Body Glove Tandem Inflatable 2-Person Paddleboard sold at Costco (Costco item # 2622049).

The inflatable paddleboard’s glue may separate at the seams, which can lead to the inflatable paddleboard deflating unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard, Health Canada said in its warning to customers.

As of October 20, 2022, the company has received one incident and no reports of injury in Canada.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inflatable paddleboard and return to a Costco warehouse for a full refund," Health Canada said.

For more information, consumers can contact Surf 9 by telephone 1-866-696-9257 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm ET or by email at customerservice3@surf9.com.