Will China’s protests over zero-COVID spark lasting change?

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can at thestar.com/subscribingmatters. Please take five minutes to complete this podcast survey for a chance at a $100 gift card.

Guest: Joanna Chiu, staff reporter

China saw its largest protests in a generation this week. In more than 20 cities across the country, protesters demanded an end to Beijing’s draconian zero-COVID policy, which expanded to dissent against President Xi Jinping’s repressive regime. As of this recording, at least six cities across China have since eased COVID restrictions. Some say an end to zero-COVID may be in sight. Did the protests spark change? Has this exposed faultlines in Xi Jinping’s previously iron-clad control over China’s citizens?

Audio sources: CNN, Reuters

This episode was produced by Saba Eitizaz, Paulo Marques, Joanna Chiu and Alexis Green.

Saba Eitizaz is a co-host and producer on the Star's podcast team. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @sabaeitizaz