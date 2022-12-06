'Stop using': Health Canada issues recall on more than 67,000 Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos sold in Canada and the U.S.

Health Canada is issuing a recall on the Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combo due to an injury hazard.

The affected product can be identified by model number CBJ-450C and UPC 068459285874. The model number is printed on the label located on the bottom of the base and on the original packaging.

The blender part of the product may contain a loose nut that may result in the blade detaching from the base during use, increasing the risk of the consumer coming into contact with the blade.

The company reported that 1,525 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and 66,020 units were sold in the United States.