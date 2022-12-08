'Please immediately stop using': More major recalls at Costco, Canadian Tire, Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls, Dollarama and Amazon involving shampoo, toys, kits, chairs and generators trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

Another recall involves two Costco products.

Generac Power Systems reannouncing a recall as a new remedy is required for certain impacted portable generators, including the Generac XT8000E Portable Generator, Costco Item 1390515, and the Generac GP8000E Portable Generator, Costco Item 1422464 purchased between September 2019 and July 2021.

You may have already received a letter and a repair kit pursuant to the initial recall on the item(s) in July 2021, Costco Canada said.

"The folding handle on the side of the generators can pinch the user’s fingers, posing an amputation and crush hazard, unless the locking pin has been properly inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator," Costco said in its recall warning.

As of November 8, 2022, Generac has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada. In the United States, Generac has received a total of 37 reports of injuries including 24 reports of "finger amputation" and 5 of crush injuries, Costco said.

"Please immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator," Costco said.

You may return the product to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund. Alternatively, you may contact Generac for a free, updated repair kit.

A third recall involves restoration kits sold at Canadian Tire.

Meguiar’s Heavy Duty Headlight Coating, which is included in Meguiar’s Heavy Duty Headlight Restoration Kit, product number G2980C and UPC 070382013486. The G2980C kit is in a yellow and black rectangular box (4.61” x 2.61” x 10.62”), prominently featuring a picture of a headlight on the main display panel. The kit contains Meguiar’s Heavy Duty Headlight Coating in a 100 mL amber glass bottle. This bottle has a model number G2402C, Health Canada revealed.

"The recalled product does not meet child-resistant packaging requirements of the Consumer Chemicals and Container Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act," Health Canada said.

The lack of child-resistant packaging could result in unintentional exposure to these products and lead to serious illness, or injury, including death, the recall states.

As of Oct. 16, the company has not received any report(s) of consumer incidents or injuries in Canada.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product, keep them out of reach of children and contact the place of purchase to have their return processed," Health Canada says.

For more information, consumers can contact 3M Canada at 1-800-364-3577, Monday to Friday between 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST or visit www.meguiars.ca/3M/en_CA/meguiars-ca/products/consumer-product-recall/.

Meanwhile, certain lots of Bed Head TIGI, Dove and Tresemmé Dry Shampoo products sold at Dollarama have also been recalled due to cancer-causing carcinogen.

Health Canada says it has identified a "chemical hazard" as Benzene has been detected in the products.

Benzeneis classified as a human carcinogen, Health Canada said.

"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," the recall warning states. "Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences."

As of October 7, the company has received no report(s) of incidents or injuries related to the use of these products in Canada.

The company reported that 1,574,426 units of the affected product were sold in Canada between January and October. Here are photos as well as the affected lots and UPC codes:

Consumers should "immediately stop using" the recalled products, Health Canada said, and "dispose of it" in accordance with the instructions for disposal on the packaging. Consumers may contact the company for reimbursement.

Consumers can visit UnileverRecall.com for more information on the affected products and receive reimbursement. If consumers have further questions, they can also seek more information via the Consumer Care team at 1-(877) 270-7412 from Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM – 9:00 PM EST.

Another recall involves the Amazon Basics Executive Desk Chair.

It's an upholstered swivel chair with padded armrests and a base consisting of five legs and rolling casters. The chair can be adjusted for seat height and backrest tilt. Affected products contain a horizontal piece of plastic on the bottom of the caster bracket, Health Canada said.

The chair was sold in three-colour variations, including brown, black, and white, with the following code:

The legs of the chairs can break, posing a fall hazard, Health Canada said in its recall warning.

As of October 7, 2022, the company has received 42 reports of incidents related to chair breakage in Canada, including 2 reports of falls and no report of injuries.

In the Unites States, the company has received 13 reports of incidents related to chair leg breakages and 1 report of a minor shoulder injury.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Amazon for a refund. Affected products contain a horizontal piece of plastic on the bottom of the caster bracket. Consumers will be asked to identify whether their product is within the scope of the recall, and if so, consumers should stop use of the product immediately and upload a photograph of the chair leg base for a refund," Health Canada said.

Once consumers upload the photograph and certify their disposal of the affected product at https://www.amazonexecutivechairrecall.expertinquiry.com, Amazon will apply an Amazon gift card or a credit to a valid payment method in the consumer’s Amazon wallet. Consumers can view their available balance and activity at https://www.amazon.com/gp/css/gc/balance.