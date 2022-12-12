'SAFETY RISK': Major recalls on BMW, Ford, Nissan, Hyundai and other vehicles trigger multiple warnings from Transport Canada to drivers

“Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the engine control software to detect fuel injector leaks,” said Transport Canada in their recall.

Ford will also install a drain tube and provide an extended warranty of 15 years/240,000 km to replace cracked injectors.

View the original recall here.

HYUNDAI

Certain 2023 Hyundai Genesis G80 EV models are being recalled due to a possible problem with the driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners.

As a result, "the seat belt pretensioners could explode in a crash. If this happens, small pieces of metal could hit people in the vehicle," Transport Canada said.

“Genesis will notify owners by mail and instruct you to bring your vehicle to a dealership to install protective caps over the driver and front passenger's seat belt pretensioners,” said Transport Canada.

View the original recall here.

NISSAN

The 2021 and 2022 Nissan Kicks are being recalled because certain vehicles could have a problem with the torque sensor in the electric power steering system (EPS) and could cause a loss of power steering assist.

“A loss of power steering assist can cause a sudden increase in steering effort and create the risk of a crash,” Transport Canada’s recall said.

Nissan will alert owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealership to inspect the lot code on the steering column torque sensor. The steering column assembly will also be replaced, as needed.

View the original recall here.

LAND ROVER

2010 and 2011 Range Rover Sports are being recalled by Land Rover because on certain vehicles, the upper cover on the rear spoiler could detach.

“A spoiler cover that detaches could create a hazard for other drivers and nearby people, and could increase the risk of a crash,” said Transport Canada.

Land Rover will instruct owners by mail to take their vehicle to a dealer to inspect the rear spoiler assembly and install additional adhesive to secure it.

View the original recall here.

Please visit Transport Canada’s website for any updates on these recalls and others.