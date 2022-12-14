'NOTIFY OWNERS': Major recalls on certain Mercedes Benz, Honda, Jeep, Dodge and Cadillac vehicles trigger multiple Transport Canada warnings to drivers

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler has issued a recall on certain Dodge police vehicles, specifically the 2022 Durango Pursuit and the 2022 Charger Pursuit. The recall is due to the risk of the transmission shifter slipping out of the Drive position while the vehicle is in gear. This could result in a sudden loss of power to the wheels, increasing the risk of a crash.

"FCA Canada will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the shifter assembly," Transport Canada said in their recall.

View the original recall here.

HONDA

Certain 2017, 2018, and 2019 Honda Ridgeline models are being recalled due to the tailgate wiring harness becoming damaged over time. This would cause issues with the rearview camera, preventing the image to display while the vehicle is in reverse. As a result, it "could reduce a driver's ability to see behind the vehicle while backing up and increase the risk of a crash."

"Due to a parts supply issue, Honda will advise you to take your truck to the dealership only if this failure occurs. When enough parts are available, Honda will re-notify owners and instruct you to take your truck to a dealership to replace the tailgate wiring harness," said Transport Canada.

View the original recall here.

JEEP

The 2021, 2022, and 2023 Jeep Wranglers, specifically the 4xe plug-in hybrid electric models, are being recalled due to issues with the vehicle control software. The problem could cause the engine to shut down while driving, resulting in a sudden loss of power in the wheels, increasing the risk of a crash.

"FCA Canada will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the vehicle control software," said Transport Canada.

View the original recall here.

Visit Transport Canada's website for any updates on these recalls and more.