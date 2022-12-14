Anita Anand misses academic life — but says she’s the one to finally tackle sexual misconduct in the Canadian military

That’s why she got emotional at a news conference on the subject this week, after Anand’s department agreed to implement all of the recommendations from the most recent report by former justice Louise Arbour, who continues to pressure the government to move faster on her desired reforms.

“We are at this pivotal moment. I feel like, if I can’t do this now, I don’t know who can,” she said.

“This is the moment. We have the leadership that is aligned. We are taking every recommendation so seriously and on board. We have a game plan for every single recommendation and more.”

But Arbour remains critical, telling MPs at a committee this week that the government can implement changes quicker, such as her call for sexual misconduct allegations involving Canadian soldiers to be investigated and tried by civilian police and courts, instead of through the military justice system.

Anand said Wednesday that some provinces — she didn’t say which ones — raised concerns about handling additional cases, and that the transfer will require a legislative amendment. Overall, Anand said, it will take “years” to finalize this change, but the government is committed to pushing forward as quickly as possible with an “implementation-oriented” focus on all of Arbour’s recommendations.

“And I’ll just say I understand skepticism. This is what I’ve been hearing basically all year on culture change in the Canadian Armed Forces. I understand it. Look at the history of the organization,” Anand said.

“At the same time, I have to continue working to ensure that this change occurs and the confidence that needs to exist in the Canadian Armed Forces as an institution is absolutely central.”

On that score, Anand said she wants to transform the military’s reputation so it can recruit a more diverse group of new soldiers — more women and racialized Canadians.

“I often say, ‘Why aren’t you guys using me as someone who should be speaking in your ads? I am a racialized minority woman, and I believe strongly in the Canadian Armed Forces and the benefit that they’ve offered to our country,’” she said.

In her short time as a politician, Anand said she has also been struck by the general cynicism that pervades our political culture.

“The public doesn’t know that parliamentarians actually care about the policy outcome and have integrity and are honest,” she said.

“I am constantly saying to myself … ‘Why don’t people believe me?’”

With her promises to fix what’s broken in the Canadian military, Anand now has a chance to prove that they should — even if she’s dreaming of old her professor’s chair.

Alex Ballingall is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @aballinga