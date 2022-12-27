Violence is up on the TTC + 2022 ranks as COVID’s deadliest year in Canada

Good morning. This is the Tuesday, Dec 27 edition of First Up, the Star’s daily morning digest. Sign up to get it earlier each day, in your inbox.

Here’s the latest on violence on the TTC, COVID deaths in 2022, and how courthouse dogs are supporting young victims.

Ridership is down on the TTC — and violence is up

Violent crime has risen on the TTC since the pandemic began, despite depressed ridership, Lex Harvey reports. While Toronto remains one of the safest cities in the world, a recent spate of brutal and random attacks on the TTC has left even some dedicated riders wary of taking transit, at a time when Toronto’s system is desperately trying to lure back riders. In response, the TTC is deploying more special patrol constables on trains and the city is looking at increasing its police budget in 2023. But experts say violence on the TTC is an issue that won’t just be solved by more policing — here’s why.

What we know: Data from the first half of 2022 shows this year is on track to see the most violence on transit since 2017.

By the numbers: In 2020, the TTC reported 735 offences against customers. In 2021, offences stayed constant at 734 as ridership rose. In the first half of 2022, the TTC reported 451 offences against customers. If that rate persisted, the TTC will have reported roughly 900 offences this year.

Across the border: Toronto is not alone in seeing heightened crime on transit. Cities across North America have seen a higher rate of violent assaults, muggings and stabbings compared to pre-pandemic levels.

How 2022 became COVID’s deadliest year across Canada

More people have died in Canada from COVID in 2022 than in any other year of the pandemic — in fact, Ontario and seven other provinces saw more COVID deaths this year than in any other year of the global health emergency. With the help of charts and graphics, Kenyon Wallace breaks down how and why this year became the deadliest for COVID-19 in Canada.