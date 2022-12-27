Violence is up on the TTC + 2022 ranks as COVID’s deadliest year in Canada

News 07:41 AM by Ashley Okwuosa Contributor

This is the Tuesday, Dec 27 edition of First Up, the Star's daily morning digest.

Here’s the latest on violence on the TTC, COVID deaths in 2022, and how courthouse dogs are supporting young victims.

DON’T MISS:

Ridership is down on the TTC — and violence is up

Violent crime has risen on the TTC since the pandemic began, despite depressed ridership, Lex Harvey reports. While Toronto remains one of the safest cities in the world, a recent spate of brutal and random attacks on the TTC has left even some dedicated riders wary of taking transit, at a time when Toronto’s system is desperately trying to lure back riders. In response, the TTC is deploying more special patrol constables on trains and the city is looking at increasing its police budget in 2023. But experts say violence on the TTC is an issue that won’t just be solved by more policing — here’s why.

  • What we know: Data from the first half of 2022 shows this year is on track to see the most violence on transit since 2017.

  • By the numbers: In 2020, the TTC reported 735 offences against customers. In 2021, offences stayed constant at 734 as ridership rose. In the first half of 2022, the TTC reported 451 offences against customers. If that rate persisted, the TTC will have reported roughly 900 offences this year.

  • Across the border: Toronto is not alone in seeing heightened crime on transit. Cities across North America have seen a higher rate of violent assaults, muggings and stabbings compared to pre-pandemic levels.

How 2022 became COVID’s deadliest year across Canada

More people have died in Canada from COVID in 2022 than in any other year of the pandemic — in fact, Ontario and seven other provinces saw more COVID deaths this year than in any other year of the global health emergency. With the help of charts and graphics, Kenyon Wallace breaks down how and why this year became the deadliest for COVID-19 in Canada.

  • By the numbers: 5,613 people have died of COVID in Ontario this year as of Dec. 17, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. That’s 14 more than in 2021 and 1,355 more than in 2020.

  • The hardest hit: COVID’s worst effects were confined to the medically frail and elderly, just as 93 per cent of all COVID deaths in Canada since the start of the pandemic have been people age 60 and older. COVID death rates in Ontario are currently highest among those age 80 and older, followed by the 60 to 79 age group and those 40 to 59.

How Iggy and his fellow courthouse dogs make trials less scary for young witnesses

After Barbara McIntyre, a manager at Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, heard about a program in Seattle using trained dogs in courthouses to support accused people and victims, she persuaded Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General to get on board. Since 2017, Iggy and Jersey have been lending a paw as courthouse dogs working to provide a more calming presence for young witnesses. “It’s about not traumatizing the child further through the court process,” says McIntyre. Alyshah Hasham reports on the BARK program and how, five years since its launch in Toronto, similar programs are gaining popularity across Canada.

  • Why it matters: Toronto police officer Det. Nancy Mckee says the dogs have been a game-changer when taking statements from child victims. “They bring comfort and a sense of home. It’s invaluable,” she says.

  • Go deeper: The ideal courthouse dog is low energy, so they can be in one place for long periods of time. They must also enjoy lots of touching and petting, and be sensitive but resilient enough to shake off — often literally — heavy emotions.

WHAT ELSE:

“I’ve never seen people go so feral for jeans.” Shoppers returned to GTA malls for a Boxing Day frenzy.

ICYMI:

Toronto parents are less likely to see reduced daycare fees than almost anywhere else in Ontario.

CLOSE-UP:

HARARE: Previously a minority sport played in Zimbabwe’s wealthier neighbourhoods, pool has increased in popularity over the years, first as a pastime and now as a mode of survival for many in a country where full-time jobs are very hard to come by. Here’s how young Zimbabweans are finding a livelihood at pool tables.

You can reach me and the First Up team at firstup@thestar.ca

