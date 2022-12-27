Violence is up on the TTC + 2022 ranks as COVID’s deadliest year in Canada

Good morning. This is the Tuesday, Dec 27 edition of First Up, the Star’s daily morning digest. Sign up to get it earlier each day, in your inbox.
Here’s the latest on violence on the TTC, COVID deaths in 2022, and how courthouse dogs are supporting young victims.
DON’T MISS:
Ridership is down on the TTC — and violence is up
Violent crime has risen on the TTC since the pandemic began, despite depressed ridership, Lex Harvey reports. While Toronto remains one of the safest cities in the world, a recent spate of brutal and random attacks on the TTC has left even some dedicated riders wary of taking transit, at a time when Toronto’s system is desperately trying to lure back riders. In response, the TTC is deploying more special patrol constables on trains and the city is looking at increasing its police budget in 2023. But experts say violence on the TTC is an issue that won’t just be solved by more policing — here’s why.
How 2022 became COVID’s deadliest year across Canada
More people have died in Canada from COVID in 2022 than in any other year of the pandemic — in fact, Ontario and seven other provinces saw more COVID deaths this year than in any other year of the global health emergency. With the help of charts and graphics, Kenyon Wallace breaks down how and why this year became the deadliest for COVID-19 in Canada.
How Iggy and his fellow courthouse dogs make trials less scary for young witnesses
After Barbara McIntyre, a manager at Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, heard about a program in Seattle using trained dogs in courthouses to support accused people and victims, she persuaded Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General to get on board. Since 2017, Iggy and Jersey have been lending a paw as courthouse dogs working to provide a more calming presence for young witnesses. “It’s about not traumatizing the child further through the court process,” says McIntyre. Alyshah Hasham reports on the BARK program and how, five years since its launch in Toronto, similar programs are gaining popularity across Canada.
WHAT ELSE:
“I’ve never seen people go so feral for jeans.” Shoppers returned to GTA malls for a Boxing Day frenzy.
ICYMI:
Toronto parents are less likely to see reduced daycare fees than almost anywhere else in Ontario.
CLOSE-UP:
HARARE: Previously a minority sport played in Zimbabwe’s wealthier neighbourhoods, pool has increased in popularity over the years, first as a pastime and now as a mode of survival for many in a country where full-time jobs are very hard to come by. Here’s how young Zimbabweans are finding a livelihood at pool tables.
