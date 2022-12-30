'Immediately stop using': Health Canada is recalling some Spirit Halloween costumes over concerns of 'highly toxic' chemical

Spirit Deluxe Police Officer, SKU #01360635, size 5T-6T

Spirit Deluxe Police Officer, SKU #01482389, size 2T

Spirit Deluxe Police Officer, SKU #01226422, size SM/4-6

Spirit Deluxe Police Officer, SKU #01226430, size MD/8-10

"Lead is highly toxic, especially to children. A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to lead and cadmium, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths," Health Canada said in the warning.

As of December 23, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada is urging consumers to "immediately stop using the hat component of the recalled product, place it out of the reach of children and contact Spirit Halloween for more information and for a replacement product."

The company reported that 62 units of the potentially affected products were sold in Canada.

For more information, consumers can contact Spirit Halloween by telephone toll-free at 1-866-586-0155 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, by e-mail or online.