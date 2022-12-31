Heather Scoffield: How can Canada prepare for the next crisis?

Stephen Poloz is dressed in jeans and a sweater at a local café, thoughtful after many years of official economics, dealing with a succession of once-in-a-lifetime “black swan” crises that are, clearly, no longer once in a lifetime.

He talks about “the legacy of debt from the pandemic,” and how it will weigh heavily not just on governments that borrowed hundreds of billions of dollars to support their populations during the early days of the coronavirus, but also on households and businesses.

When the next crisis hits, and it may be soon, the pandemic legacy means no one is properly equipped to cushion the blow, wherever it lands.

“Are we prepared? No,” he says. “We’re not prepared for the next one.”

People are building up their savings in quiet recognition that they need to build a buffer, he says, and companies are now coming to terms with the fact that the labour shortage that became so pronounced during the pandemic closures will be long-lasting.

Firms will likely need to invest in training up their workers, paying them better, providing child care and reverting to defined-benefit pension plans in order to retain them, and finding technology to replace them.

Resilience — rather than efficiency — will be the guiding principle. “It will cost you more, not just in wages, but in risk mitigation,” he says.

Inevitably, profit margins will have to be lower and the share of income going to labour will have to rise, he predicts, or we will find ourselves in a tense economy notable for its income inequality and poor productivity.

But governments are not as proactive in taking out insurance on the next crisis, Poloz says. While the federal debt burden is sloping downward, the provinces’ debt loads are not. And although government revenues are running thick in the wake of high inflation, the federal government is still running deficits.

That leaves the country in poor shape to come back with fiscal supports the next time a crisis rolls in, he argues.

He suggests Ottawa should be setting aside a very large rainy-day fund, not just for the sake of economic stability but also to be ready for the inevitable political backlash.

“They won’t blame you for not being prescient … but they will blame you for not being fiscally prepared,” he says.

Meanwhile, the unstoppable forces of climate change, aging and digitization are relentless, and beg attention and creative strategy, he argues.

“We’re at an inflection point where things have to change.”

Kwame McKenzie picks up where Poloz leaves off — recognizing the waves of crisis are building in frequency and amplitude, and recommending governments set aside some of the excess revenue flowing their way for tough times.

“When things go wrong, things go wrong bigger,” he says in a lengthy interview.

That’s why so many countries these days are crushed by supply chain problems and have to confront the fact that they aren’t self-sufficient in food or energy, he says, and it’s why governments, businesses and individuals alike are finding they need to reorient how they prepare for the future.

“We’re getting into difficult times, and people are moving away from growth and looking at worth.”

That means long-term thinking must focus on mitigating risk and building up extra capacity so that when a crisis swamps us, we have the resources to change direction.

“It is time for people to start recalibrating, not just thinking about today, but actually thinking about what a resilient economic situation looks like — and that might mean that you have to be careful about how much risk you take on,” he says.

For households, our collective national habit of taking on massive debt to buy a home is not looking wise any longer.

So much of Canada’s social safety net and economic management are premised on what happened in the past, from retirement savings to assumptions about housing costs, says McKenzie, and that has to change.

Instead, governments need to be thinking holistically about the whole range of trouble heading our way, he adds, from the impending damage of climate change to the volatile nature of the global economy.

“Are we able to pivot in order to deal with things we haven’t thought of?”

Rather than giving money to voters as so many provincial governments have done, or adding piecemeal social programs to the existing array, political leaders should be reinventing how they plan and how they implement those plans, he says.

“Put it together and tell me: have we got a package in place that allows the average family to be resilient against a massive shock? That’s the question. Are we thinking about this in the right way?”

Like McKenzie and Poloz, Lisa Raitt believes “hedging our bets” against volatility is the way to enhance prosperity — and that requires some fresh thinking about how governments and businesses collaborate.

Decision-makers are “rusty” at creative policy solutions, she says, because we’ve mostly become complacent over the course of more than a decade of calm, predictable economic growth.

That’s clearly over, and now company boards and governments alike need to better understand how geopolitics is so closely attached to the fate of our domestic economy.

“Now we need to really roll up our sleeves and figure this thing out,” she says. “Public policy really needs to use some muscle and think outside the box of what we’ve been doing for the last 20 years.”

It’s one thing for the federal government to view the future through a laser-focus on decarbonization, and another thing altogether to decide what kind of business needs to be done to get there, she adds.

It makes sense, she argues, for policy-makers and businesses to look at hydrogen or electric vehicle supply chains as a way to prosper in a low-carbon economy. But it doesn’t make sense to abandon everything else, including natural gas, in the meantime.

“I would say don’t assume that the most favourable outcome is going to happen. You’ve got to look at other scenarios as well,” she says.

At an individual level, she says consumers are already hedging their bets, mainly because they sense the stagnation in wages even as the cost of everything around them is on the rise.

“That’s where you feel the shock,” Raitt says.

They’re combing through their credit card receipts and second-guessing themselves. They’re cutting back on purchases. They’re nervous about the prospects of their next job being better.

But a crucial element of making a hedging-your-bets approach to prosperity work is for government, business and households to collaborate closely to mitigate collective risk, she argues. That’s not going well, she says, because key decision-makers are just not speaking the same language. They lack a common understanding of their roles.

In words that could be spoken for any one of the three fortune-tellers, Raitt concludes: “I feel a lot of unease in Canada.”

Heather Scoffield is the Star's Ottawa bureau chief and an economics columnist.