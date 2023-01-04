WHO expresses concern over COVID variant XBB.1.5

GENEVA — The World Health Organization is concerned about the new coronavirus variant XBB.1.5.

The variant discovered in October is more easily transmissible than any of the previously known variants, said WHO COVID-19 specialist Maria van Kerkhove in Geneva on Wednesday.

According to the available genetic analyses of the virus, it is spreading mainly in the US and Europe and has already been detected in 29 countries. It is a subgroup of the Omicron variant, which has been circulating since the end of 2021. A risk analysis is underway and will be published soon, van Kerkhove said.

U.S. health authority the CDC has estimated that XBB.1.5 accounted for around 40.5% of all new infections in the U.S. in the week before the turn of the year.