Premier Doug Ford is set to unveil reforms clearing the way for Ontario to do more surgeries at clinics outside hospitals to clear a backlog from the pandemic.

The controversial plan — which Ford telegraphed last week — comes amid concerns it will result in doctors, nurses and other medical professionals leaving hospitals that are already short-staffed after three busy years of the pandemic.

Procedures at registered independent health facilities are expected to include hip and knee replacements and cataract surgeries.

Ford and his officials have said the reforms will enable doctors and others to work in clinics in their “spare time,” and pledge “safeguards” to protect staffing levels in hospitals.