Premier Doug Ford is set to unveil reforms clearing the way for Ontario to do more surgeries at clinics outside hospitals to clear a backlog from the pandemic.
The controversial plan — which Ford telegraphed last week — comes amid concerns it will result in doctors, nurses and other medical professionals leaving hospitals that are already short-staffed after three busy years of the pandemic.
Procedures at registered independent health facilities are expected to include hip and knee replacements and cataract surgeries.
Ford and his officials have said the reforms will enable doctors and others to work in clinics in their “spare time,” and pledge “safeguards” to protect staffing levels in hospitals.
They include clinics submitting staffing plans assuring they are not “stealing” hospital personnel, one official told the Star confidentially in order to discuss internal deliberations.
Details are being announced at 10 a.m.
In 2024, more hip and knee replacements will be added at private centres.
Jones said the Health Ministry is accepting applications from community-based clinics to provide procedures in addition to the 900 already approved as independent health facilities.
The surgical backlog now stands at about 206,000 procedures.
“We’re rerouting the easier surgeries that are taking up about 50 per cent of the capacity of the hospitals, causing people to wait for the serious surgeries as well,” Ford said.
