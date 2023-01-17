'Risk of a crash': Large recalls on certain BMW, Ford and Volkswagen vehicles trigger multiple Transport Canada warnings to drivers

2008 BMW 3 SERIES

Volkswagen is recalling their 2023 ID.4 models because of a faulty 12 V battery charging cable. The cable could be damaged through contact with the steering shaft, potentially causing a short circuit.

At that point, a "warning message" could display on the instrument panel advising the driver of the low charge, possibly resulting in a loss of power to the wheels. This recall only affects vehicles equipped with rear-wheel drive.

“A short circuit could create the risk of fire,” Transport Canada said in the recall. “A sudden loss of power to the wheels may increase the risk of a crash.”

“Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the 12 V battery charging cable. It will be repaired or replaced, as necessary,” the government said. “Volkswagen recommends that you should park your vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the recall work has been completed.”

Ford is issuing a recall for their 2020-2022 Lincoln Aviators and Corsairs, as well as the 2023 Aviator.

“On certain vehicles, the seat belt reminder chime may not sound for long enough when you start the vehicle, and your seat belt is not buckled,” said Transport Canada. “Canadian regulations require both a seat belt reminder sound and visual telltale when a driver is not wearing their seat belt.”

If the seatbelt warning is not operating correctly, it will not remind the driver to put on their seatbelt, increasing the risk of injury during a crash. This recall only affects vehicles with a Revel audio system.

“Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the audio control module software,” the government said.

