'Risk of a crash': Large recalls on certain BMW, Ford and Volkswagen vehicles trigger multiple Transport Canada warnings to drivers

Transport Canada is issuing recalls for Ford, BMW and Volkswagen vehicles due to various safety concerns.
BMW’s recall is for a faulty driver frontal airbag inflator that could produce too much internal pressure when an airbag is deployed. As a result of this increased pressure, the inflator could rupture, allowing fragments to be hurdled towards occupants of the vehicle.
“This could also damage the airbag module, which could prevent proper deployment,” Transport Canada said. “Failure of the airbag to fully deploy during a crash (where deployment is warranted) could increase the risk of personal injury to the seat occupant.”
“Dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflator or air bag module, depending on the vehicle model.”
The affected vehicles are as follows (year and model):
2006 BMW 3 SERIES
2007 BMW 3 SERIES
2007 BMW X3
2007 BMW X5
2008 BMW 1 SERIES
2008 BMW 3 SERIES
2008 BMW X3
2008 BMW X5
2008 BMW X6
2009 BMW 1 SERIES
2009 BMW 3 SERIES
2009 BMW X3
2009 BMW X5
2009 BMW X6
2010 BMW 1 SERIES
2010 BMW 3 SERIES
2010 BMW X3
2010 BMW X5
2010 BMW X6
2011 BMW 1 SERIES
2011 BMW 3 SERIES
2011 BMW X5
2011 BMW X6
2012 BMW 1 SERIES
2012 BMW 3 SERIES
2012 BMW X1
2012 BMW X5
2012 BMW X6
2013 BMW 1 SERIES
2013 BMW 3 SERIES
2013 BMW X1
2013 BMW X5
2013 BMW X6
2014 BMW X1
2014 BMW X6
2015 BMW X1
Volkswagen is recalling their 2023 ID.4 models because of a faulty 12 V battery charging cable. The cable could be damaged through contact with the steering shaft, potentially causing a short circuit.
At that point, a "warning message" could display on the instrument panel advising the driver of the low charge, possibly resulting in a loss of power to the wheels. This recall only affects vehicles equipped with rear-wheel drive.
“A short circuit could create the risk of fire,” Transport Canada said in the recall. “A sudden loss of power to the wheels may increase the risk of a crash.”
“Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the 12 V battery charging cable. It will be repaired or replaced, as necessary,” the government said. “Volkswagen recommends that you should park your vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the recall work has been completed.”
Ford is issuing a recall for their 2020-2022 Lincoln Aviators and Corsairs, as well as the 2023 Aviator.
“On certain vehicles, the seat belt reminder chime may not sound for long enough when you start the vehicle, and your seat belt is not buckled,” said Transport Canada. “Canadian regulations require both a seat belt reminder sound and visual telltale when a driver is not wearing their seat belt.”
If the seatbelt warning is not operating correctly, it will not remind the driver to put on their seatbelt, increasing the risk of injury during a crash. This recall only affects vehicles with a Revel audio system.
“Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to update the audio control module software,” the government said.
Keep checking Transport Canada’s website for more vehicle recalls.
