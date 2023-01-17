Is the ‘Kraken’ surge starting? Cases of COVID Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 shoot up in Ontario

It’s expected that by Wednesday of this week, about one in five COVID-19 cases in Ontario will be caused by the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant — representing the beginning of a surge in Canada, experts say, of what the World Health Organization has called the “most transmissible” subvariant to date.

A new genomic surveillance report from Public Health Ontario released Tuesday projects that XBB.1.5, known by the nickname “Kraken,” will be responsible for 22.2 per cent of all new COVID cases in this province before the end of the week.

Only three weeks ago, XBB.1.5 was responsible for just two per cent of Ontario’s cases.

The report also shows that the Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 remains the most prevalent lineage in the province, representing 31.3 per cent of cases, followed by BQ.1 at 9.5 per cent. Notably, BQ1.1 has not become more prevalent over the past month.

“In other words, you’re getting this big surge in one variant and the other one is not, suggesting that this is the one that is going to take over,” says Dr. Fahad Razak, an internist at St. Michael’s Hospital and a professor at the University of Toronto’s Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation.

“When you see that rise from two per cent to 20 per cent over a few weeks, that is exponential growth. So you’re seeing a variant which is outcompeting other versions of the virus and displacing them.”

Of samples sequenced, XBB.1.5 was most prevalent in Ontario in people between the ages of 40 and 59, followed by those ages 20 to 39.

The projections do not bode well for the rest of the country, as Ontario tends to dominate the signal in Canada, says Razak. Already, cases of the subvariant have been detected in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Razak said it’s likely the spread of XBB.1.5 in Canada will follow a similar pattern to that witnessed in the United States a few months ago. The variant was first detected last October in New York State and, within two months, became dominant in the U.S. northeast. By the end of last week, it had become the most common variant in the entire country, according to the Centers for Disease Control, representing some 43 per cent of all new infections.

On Jan. 6, World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that XBB.1.5 is on the rise globally and had been identified in more than 25 countries.