How Ontario hospitals treated the surge in sick kids

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can at thestar.com/subscribingmatters. Please take five minutes to complete this podcast survey for a chance at a $100 gift card.

Guest: Megan Ogilvie, health reporter

Faced with a triple-demic including flu, RSV and COVID-19, children have been hit by wave after wave of illness and filled up the pediatric hospitals across the province. It was a situation some doctors said could have been a catastrophe. By working together in an unprecedented way, moving children wherever beds were available, this is the story of how the health care system dealt with the surge of sick kids and avoided the worst of outcomes.

This episode was produced by Alexis Green, Paulo Marques and Raju Mudhar.