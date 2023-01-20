Everything you need to know about XBB.1.5, a.k.a. the Kraken subvariant

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can at thestar.com/subscribingmatters. Please take five minutes to complete this podcast survey for a chance at a $100 gift card.

Guest: Dr. Fahad Raza, internist at St Michael’s Hospital

The XBB.1.5, known by the nickname “Kraken,” is the latest COVID-19 subvariant of concern. Found to be highly transmissible, health experts are already seeing surges in other parts of the world like Europe and the United States, where there are higher case counts and hospitalizations. The same effect is likely to happen here. Dr. Fahad Raza, an internist at St Michael’s Hospital and a professor at the University of Toronto who served as the head of the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, joins “This Matters” to share what we know.

This episode was produced by Alexis Green, Paulo Marques and Raju Mudhar.