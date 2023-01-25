Edward Keenan: Outdoor patios helped Toronto weather the pandemic’s darkest days. New rules may curb their use

Three years ago this week, the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Toronto. Looking back, it’s hard to feel like we’ve emerged from this hurting period stronger, or more resilient, or — given how the virus keeps circulating — even that we’ve emerged from it at all.

Have we rebuilt our health system to make it stronger? Have we come out of isolation unified by our collective sacrifice? Not so much.

Some of us learned to make sourdough bread, so I guess there is that. But silver linings have appeared rare.

One of the few bright spots of this dark time — here in Toronto and elsewhere — has been how the requirements to stay outdoors and keep our distance from each other showed us some ways to reimagine our use of public spaces. Roads closed for hiking and biking, streets turned into patios and impromptu parks added a spark of joy to familiar places. Along the way, many of us wondered why we hadn’t just done all that before. And hoped we’d continue doing it after the fever broke. A new normal, better than the old one.

In some cities, like (famously) Paris, the local government embraced the transformation, giving a permanent makeover to former arteries and even highway spaces to make them vibrant, bustling public squares. Carlos Moreno, an academic and consultant to the Paris mayor, has said that the pandemic served as “an awakening” for people to see new possibilities.

One starts to fear that here in Toronto the awakening to possibility is giving way to a snoozing back into grinding habit. It happened already with the “ActiveTO” weekend road closures that saw people out roaming the roads across the city and on the waterfront — legitimately enjoying places that are more often the site of traffic-induced road rage. Last summer, as my colleague Shawn Micallef loudly complained at the time, that initiative was killed off. Toronto can only allow so much fun before it has to get back to the business of (barely) moving cars.

CaféTO — the initiative that saw sidewalks and the curb lanes of roads on major streets transformed into patio spaces for restaurants and bars — seemed by all accounts to have a sunnier potential future. Local businesses loved participating and everyone found it profitable: the city estimates the program “contributed $203 million in economic benefits to Toronto in 2022.” A great many residents, encountering a three-seasons street party in their neighbourhood, were eager to get used to it.

Indeed, next week the mayor’s executive committee is hearing a report from city bureaucrats on how to make the whole thing permanent. The question is if, in trying to do that, the city government will be capable of not strangling the project in the cradle.

The potential problem is that the city, reasonably enough, wants standards that make these patios accessible, safe and esthetically pleasing, which means for the first time it’s going to require participating businesses to construct standardized platforms for curb lane patios. On top of that, again reasonably enough, the city thinks that if private businesses are using public property to generate revenue, they should pay some rent in the form of fees. During the pandemic emergency trial period of the program, the city waived all potential fees and even kicked in infrastructure costs. The plan is to change that.

None of that logic by the city is wrong, per se. But the upshot is that plenty of small businesses that participated in the past could be facing a significant cost to continue.