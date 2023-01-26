Dr. Kieran Moore says respiratory infections are stabilizing in Ontario but urges people to stay vigilant

Breaking a weeks-long silence on the state of respiratory virus levels that swamped Ontario children’s hospitals, chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore says things are looking up — but urges people to stay cautious.

The early flu season peaked at the end of November, the number of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases “are beginning to stabilize and decline” and COVID-19 rates show “signs of improvement” following a post-holiday rise in cases, Moore said Thursday.

“The impact on our communities, hospitals and intensive care units is improving,” he added in a statement thanking Ontarians for their “ongoing resilience and commitment” to manage the spread of the viruses.

The rise in COVID over the holiday period was due to the new and more contagious XBB.1.5 variant and its sub-strains that are now taking over in the province.

That means it’s important to continue with precautions such as getting updated COVID shots, staying home when they’re sick, frequent hand washing and wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces, Moore said.

While the new XBB variant “has not been associated with a change in severity of illness...due to increased transmissability, more individuals may get infected as it becomes the main variant in Ontario.”

The latest statistics showed the number of people in hospitals testing positive for COVID was down almost 20 per cent in the seven-day period ending Jan. 19, with a decline of almost 11 per cent of people in hospital intensive care units testing positive for the virus or there for a COVID-related illness.

But uptake on booster shots for COVID remains mostly stalled. Just under 52.9 per cent of the total population has received a third dose, up from about 50 per cent early last fall.

The most-vaccinated Ontarians have now been able to get five shots — two primary doses and three boosters. There has not been guidance on whether six shots will be offered this spring.