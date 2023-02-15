Citing misinformation, GTA judge sides with anti-vax father on ‘extremely controversial’ COVID-19 vaccine

“The pharmaceutical companies, the public health authorities, the government, and the mainstream media are all telling us that these vaccines are ‘safe,’ ” the judge continued. “Many courts have been willing to accept and take judicial notice that because public health is telling us they are ‘safe’ that should be found as a ‘fact’ as to the truth of that statement.”

In its ruling released just before Bennett’s, the Court of Appeal found that Health Canada’s approval of vaccines should be enough to satisfy questions of safety, saying “it is not the subject of dispute among reasonable people that Health Canada has, in the area of safety and efficacy of medical treatment, ‘special knowledge … going beyond that of the trier of fact.’”

The top court said that requiring expert testimony in court on the issue “would be — especially in family court — unnecessarily burdensome.”

On the issue of vaccine effectiveness, Bennett said one of the reasons he refused to take judicial notice was because public health messaging on effectiveness has been a “moving target.” He referred to guidance early in the pandemic regarding two doses of the vaccine, later updated to guidance that people should get boosters, along with changing guidance on whether or not to wear a mask.

(Public health authorities consistently said throughout the pandemic that guidance and protocols would change as the science around COVID-19 evolved, and as new, more contagious variants of the virus emerged.)

Bennett took direct aim at Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, who was caught on camera at an indoor social event last year without a mask just days after urging people to mask indoors amid a spike in respiratory viruses.

“That leaves this court with the question of which Dr. Moore this court should be expected to take judicial notice?” Bennett wrote in his ruling.

“The ‘Monday Dr. Moore’ who strongly encourages the use of masks while indoors or the ‘Thursday Dr. Moore’ who apparently either does not believe his own recommendation or does not see fit to follow his own recommendation?”

Bennett said the proposition that the vaccines are safe and effective “is to this court extremely controversial.” In deciding that the matter can move to trial, Bennett found that there are “‘reasonable people’ who appear to have some considerable degree of expertise who have an opinion different to that of the public health authorities as to the effectiveness of the vaccines.”

His ruling refers to one doctor who has been widely denounced as spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.

One of the issues with Bennett’s ruling is “he doesn’t acknowledge what the Court of Appeal is very clear on, which is that you can take judicial notice of the Health Canada findings in respect of the efficacy of the vaccines,” said family lawyer Lorna Yates, who was not involved in the case.

Yates said if the father wanted to present expert evidence, his opportunity to do so was when the motion was being heard on whether the mother should get decision-making authority.

“I see it as a second kick at the can for the father,” said Yates. She highlighted access to justice concerns with Bennett’s decision to go to trial, including that expert evidence can be very expensive for litigants, and a trial date in an already clogged family court system could be months off if not longer.

“What kind of message does this send?” she said. “It sends the message to a parent ‘Look, you can mess around and delay and there’s no consequences,’ and then you can’t even rely on something as easy as government approval of medication.”

The mother could ask the Divisional Court for permission to hear an appeal of Bennett’s decision, Yates said, a process that will also take months, especially if the court agrees to hear the appeal.

“So you can imagine for a parent who is working hard to provide for their child, spending between 300 and 600 dollars an hour on a lawyer to argue about whether your kid should get a Health Canada-approved vaccine, this is really, really, really upsetting,” Yates said.

Bennett’s analysis of whether he should take judicial notice is lengthy and rife with “personal hypotheses” that he posed himself, while noting that he makes no findings on them.

He questioned whether the mainstream media has a “‘narrative’ that they promote.” Writing that there was once a time that media received advertising revenue from tobacco and alcohol companies that has since dried up, the judge wondered whether those ad dollars were now coming from large pharmaceutical companies.

“For those reasons among others, this court is not prepared to take judicial notice of any ‘messaging’ from mainstream media,” he said.

He said he “cannot ignore events of which (he) is aware that are possibly inconsistent with the proposition that these vaccines are ‘safe and effective.’” He refers to “millions of viewers” watching healthy athletes collapse on live television and in some cases dying of myocardial incidents — an apparent reference to a debunked anti-vaccine conspiracy theory.

In January, the Associated Press and others reported on false claims about a surge in vaccinated athletes suffering cardiac arrest. The claims surfaced soon after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a televised game immediately after making a tackle. His collapse has not been linked to the vaccine, however, a forged CNN article suggesting it had circulated widely at the time.

“Is it possible that there may be a correlation between these players being vaccinated and these incidents?” the judge wrote. “Of course, the court has no evidence before it on which to make this finding. However, the observation of these incidents certainly is not evidence that is supportive of finding that the court should take judicial notice” of the proposition vaccines are safe and effective.

His analysis includes an example of something of which Bennett does take judicial notice — the fact that the Earth is round, something he said is corroborated by his daily life experiences. This includes the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, and Canada having four distinct seasons.

“It can be observed that a toilet flushes in a counter-clockwise direction, or in clockwise direction depending on whether or not one is in the northern or southern hemisphere,” he wrote — which is incorrect. “All of these ‘life observations’ are consistent with the proposition that the earth is a spinning sphere orbiting around the sun and inconsistent with the proposition that the earth is flat.”

Bennett said he had completed the final draft of his decision, “and was literally about to release it” when he learned of the release of the Court of Appeal’s decision.

The top court had ruled that a Hamilton judge was wrong to accept anti-vaccine internet postings as evidence from a mother who did not want her children vaccinated. In that case, Superior Court Justice Alex Pazaratz also refused to take judicial notice that the vaccines are safe and effective, and granted decision-making authority regarding COVID-19 vaccination of the two eldest children to the mother.

“The problem, apart from the question of judicial notice, is that it is simply unrealistic to expect parties to relitigate the science of vaccination, and legitimacy of public health recommendations, every time there is a disagreement over vaccination,” wrote Court of Appeal Justice Jonathon George on behalf of the appeal panel, overturning Pazaratz’s decision and awarding decision-making authority to the father.

While Superior Court judges are bound by Court of Appeal decisions, Bennett found that his case was different than the one the top court was grappling with.

He found that the father in his case had raised issues “sufficient to cause this court to find that it should not take judicial notice,” and said he believed he had “thoroughly explained” his rationale for why he came to a decision contrary to most other judges on this issue.

Bennett acknowledged that his decision to move the matter to trial will take up court resources, and that it can be “extremely expensive” to call expert evidence.

“The Charter of Rights ensures that accused persons have the right to a fair trial,” he said. “This court finds that innocent children should and do have that same right.”

Jacques Gallant is a Toronto-based reporter covering courts, justice and legal affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @JacquesGallant