‘It’s perfect’: World’s first generative AI-designed COVID drug to start clinical trials

“The beauty of generative AI (in drug discovery) is instead of searching for a needle in a haystack, it generates a bunch of perfect needles for you,” Zhavoronkov said. “Then you just have to choose from those perfect needles — if you want the longer one or the one that is more stable.”

By February of 2020, Insilico had published their first set of drug candidates online; by April, they’d filed a related patent application. But it wouldn’t be until recently that they’d receive approval to start clinical trials.

“Unfortunately, at that time, you probably remember everybody was running around with their heads on fire, right?” Zhavoronkov said. Insilico, still a relatively small company at the time, had difficulty finding a partner interested in their product.

“Some big pharmas thought that COVID was going to go away very quickly, some big pharmas thought vaccines will solve the problem and some big pharmas didn’t even believe there was a pandemic for a while,” he continued. “And at that time we were not exactly very well funded.”

The project was further stalled in 2021 due to the limited availability of COVID-19 viruses for use in testing, with governments and big pharmaceutical companies given priority. Insilico used the delay to refine and improve on their drug candidates, eventually narrowing the list down to just one: ISM3312.

While frustrating, Zhavoronkov admitted the delay inadvertently led to the discovery of his “perfect” drug and its subsequent approval for human use by the China National Medical Products Administration.

That said, had all the resources been available at the start, Zhavoronkov said “I can probably do it all again in under a year.”

The company hasn’t given a start date or timeline for the clinical trials, though it promises to start “soon.”

“There remains an urgent need for conducting well-designed clinical trials for scientific evaluation of potential COVID-19 therapies such as ISM3312,” said Dr. Sujata Rao, Insilico’s senior vice-president and head of clinical development, in a release. “We are committed to exploring ongoing unmet medical needs to include subgroups under-represented in COVID-19 trials as well as in patients who may have variants that are more resistant to antiviral drugs.”

Insilico isn’t the only company utilizing AI to treat COVID-19, but they may be the furthest along. For example, company Exscientia AI limited is currently in the discovery phase of a new COVID drug using a different AI system, in a project wholly backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Given the promise of their new drug, Zhavoronkov said it may be a “very long time,” if ever, before Insilico looks at making another COVID-19 therapeutic.

“It might make sense developing maybe one more drug for COVID, also AI generated. But that would come much later — it will take a while for resistance to develop against mine.”

