‘The kids aren’t all right’: Mental health supports needed in more than 90 per cent of Ontario schools, report finds

Pandemic disruptions have made it harder for young people to focus in class, said Kuiper, who sees “just so much anxiety” amongst students. Absorbing curriculum or preparing for future jobs is difficult without first addressing kids’ emotional well-being, she added.

Kuiper said the most support she’s seen in her workplace is a child and youth counsellor split between two schools — a resource that “barely scratches the surface” of what is needed.

For some schools, said Sandra Donaghue, president of the Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario, the biggest hurdle is finding trained mental health professionals in their communities.

Central, southwestern and northern Ontario schools had significantly lower levels of regular, in-person access to psychologists or social workers than schools in the GTA, the People for Education report found.

“It speaks to what we’ve always known about the regional disparities that exists within our province,” said Donaghue.

Nationwide data indicates increasingly poor mental health amongst young people. Three years ago, almost three-quarters of children ages 12 to 17 described their mental health as good or excellent, according to Statistics Canada. Last year, that number dropped to 61 per cent.

A report last year from the Toronto Board of Health also noted an increase in emergency department visits related to self-harm among children and youth.

These mounting challenges are compounded by burnout and increased workload amongst education staff, the People for Education report found, leading to a “downward spiral” of increased absenteeism and added pressure on remaining employees.

Some 82 per cent of schools surveyed in the report said they needed more support staff like educational assistants, administrators and custodians.

In a statement, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario president Karen Brown said educators and students “need an education budget that prioritizes their mental health, well-being, and academic success.”

“We’re not mental health professionals,” added Kuiper. “We became teachers because we love (students). And when you feel like you can’t help them, that takes a huge toll.”

The long-term impact of weak mental health services for young people is well-documented: the World Health Organization notes that support gaps can hamper young people’s physical and mental well-being into adulthood, undermining their ability to “lead fulfilling lives.”

The report calls on the province to establish a Health and Education task force to take a holistic look at how to address schools’ challenges, relying on feedback from education workers, mental health professionals, and most importantly — young people.