Here’s where you’re most likely to be attacked by a wild animal in Canada, according to a new report

The findings of a new report reveal the likelihood of wild animal attacks in each of the Canada’s 13 provinces and territories, as well as the top predators.

According to findings released by SportingPedia, which analyzed Parks Canada data from 2010 to 2021, people in Alberta would have more reason to worry about an aggressive encounter than any other Canadian province.

Alberta records more attacks than all other provinces, combined

Alberta came out on top, with the highest number of attacks per capita, at a rate of 1 in 1,144 people. The prime culprit: elk, which may not seem threatening but can weigh up to 500 kilograms, the report noted.

There were a total of 3,726 wildlife attacks in Alberta between 2010 and 2021, more than all the other provinces and territories combined, according to Parks Canada data. Coming in a distant second was British Columbia, which recorded 293 attacks during that period.

In a statement to the Star, Parks Canada said: “The vast majority of incidents are minor (and) can be managed safely with low risk to people. Some of these incidents are classified as ‘aggressive encounters,’ which is a broad term that includes a wide range of animal behaviours, including contact with people, property and pets; a non-contact charge towards a person, pet or vehicle; or a physical or aggressive display (non-contact).”

Parks Canada said that not all “aggressive encounters” are attacks, adding that it does not support the conclusions presented in the SportingPedia report.

SportingPedia, however, noted that the report pulled incidents covered by local and national media, in addition to data pulled from Parks Canada, adding that that “no official statistics about attacks by wild animals in all of Canada are currently available, nor is data that includes all incidents in each of the provinces and territories.”

Most attacks in Ontario involve black bears, rattlesnakes

The report found Ontario had the fewest number of wildlife attacks per capita, at a rate of 1 in 374,318 people. Parks Canada recorded 38 wildlife attacks in the province between 2010 and 2021. Like most other regions of the country, the black bear was involved with the most attacks.