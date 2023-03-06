Here’s where you’re most likely to be attacked by a wild animal in Canada, according to a new report

The findings of a new report reveal the likelihood of wild animal attacks in each of the Canada’s 13 provinces and territories, as well as the top predators.
According to findings released by SportingPedia, which analyzed Parks Canada data from 2010 to 2021, people in Alberta would have more reason to worry about an aggressive encounter than any other Canadian province.
Alberta records more attacks than all other provinces, combined
Alberta came out on top, with the highest number of attacks per capita, at a rate of 1 in 1,144 people. The prime culprit: elk, which may not seem threatening but can weigh up to 500 kilograms, the report noted.
There were a total of 3,726 wildlife attacks in Alberta between 2010 and 2021, more than all the other provinces and territories combined, according to Parks Canada data. Coming in a distant second was British Columbia, which recorded 293 attacks during that period.
In a statement to the Star, Parks Canada said: “The vast majority of incidents are minor (and) can be managed safely with low risk to people. Some of these incidents are classified as ‘aggressive encounters,’ which is a broad term that includes a wide range of animal behaviours, including contact with people, property and pets; a non-contact charge towards a person, pet or vehicle; or a physical or aggressive display (non-contact).”
Parks Canada said that not all “aggressive encounters” are attacks, adding that it does not support the conclusions presented in the SportingPedia report.
SportingPedia, however, noted that the report pulled incidents covered by local and national media, in addition to data pulled from Parks Canada, adding that that “no official statistics about attacks by wild animals in all of Canada are currently available, nor is data that includes all incidents in each of the provinces and territories.”
Most attacks in Ontario involve black bears, rattlesnakes
The report found Ontario had the fewest number of wildlife attacks per capita, at a rate of 1 in 374,318 people. Parks Canada recorded 38 wildlife attacks in the province between 2010 and 2021. Like most other regions of the country, the black bear was involved with the most attacks.
The second most common predator in Ontario, however, is the rattlesnake, which was involved in eight attacks. The massasauga rattlesnake, about 50 to 70 centimetres long, is the province’s only venomous snake. Though the reptile tends to avoid humans, it will bite in self-defence if it’s threatened or harassed.
Urban sprawl, development increasing encounters with wildlife
The report noted that rates of attacks vary widely across the country because some regions are more populated than others, hence more reports of attacks. Some areas also have higher concentrations of certain wildlife than others.
Yet the analysis stressed that “wild animals tend to avoid humans, and will rarely approach them unless they consider a person a direct threat. However, they sometimes enter developed areas to find food and are especially attracted by improperly stored garbage.”
Development and urban sprawl are encroaching into animals’ natural habitats and also increasing the frequency of these encounters and leading to a loss in biological diversity. Last fall, Canada’s auditor general released a report noting the government’s “failure to take sufficient steps to address the loss of biological diversity.”
Though most attacks involve bears, moose are most dangerous
Though black bears are involved in the most number of attacks — due in large part to their robust population, the report stated — moose and deer are considered the most dangerous animals in Canada. While they rarely attack humans, they are often involved in road collisions.
“While this encounter is almost certainly fatal for the animal, the collision can also be life-threatening for those travelling in the car,” the report said. “That’s why moose is considered to be the most dangerous animal in Canada, with roughly 500 road accidents occurring each year as a result of moose collisions with motor vehicles.”
Joshua Chong is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star’s Express Desk. Follow him on Twitter: @joshualdwchong
