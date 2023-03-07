Daylight saving time begins this weekend. Here’s your yearly spring forward reminder

Here is your friendly neighbourhood reminder to set forward your clocks later this week.

Like it or not, most Canadians will be adjusting their clocks on March 12 forward one hour. Most computers and Wi-Fi devices will automatically make the switch but most house appliances, analog clocks and watches will not — so keep that in mind.

Ontarians are still stuck with daylight-saving time after the tabling of Bill 214, the Time Amendment Act, which sought to abolish the need to change our clocks.

Unfortunately, Ontario can’t make that decision alone and needs the support of Quebec and New York to move forward with the change. So here we are, springing forward for another year.