Mandatory tech credit coming for Ontario high school students, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announces

As part of a push to boost interest in the skilled trades, high school students will soon need to earn a tech credit in order to graduate, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced.

The mandatory shop class credit will start with teens who enter Grade 9 in 2024, said Lecce.

“By requiring students to take at least one technological education credit in high school, we are opening up doors and creating new pathways to good jobs in STEM and the skilled trades,” Lecce said in a written statement. (STEM refers to science, technology, engineering and math.)

“All students will benefit from a greater emphasis on hands-on learning experiences and technical skills in the classroom so they can graduate with a competitive advantage in this country.”

Lecce made the announcement in Mississauga on Friday, just two days after he joined Premier Doug Ford in revealing a plan to allow students to transition into more skilled trades apprenticeships starting in Grade 11 while also earning a high school diploma.

The government has focused on the skilled trades and training, given the labour shortage in the province with 100,000 unfilled jobs — a number that is expected to skyrocket given the demands as well as the demographics of the sector.

Technological education includes classes such as auto shop, manufacturing and construction technology, computer technology or hospitality, and students will be required to earn a Grade 9 or 10 credit in order to graduate.

It is unclear if all high schools in the province have facilities to offer such classes, and some concerns have been raised in the past about teens already having very little room in their schedules given the current number of mandatory courses.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton has previously said the province is looking for ways to encourage more females to enter the skilled trades, given they comprise less than 30 per cent of that workforce.

The province says that currently, by the end of Grade 12, almost three quarters of high school students have taken a tech credit.