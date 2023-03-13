‘It’s been a rough 24 hours:’ Nipissing First Nation Chief’s sacred headdress stolen along with vehicle

“Your average person probably wouldn’t understand how much that weighs on myself as the caregiver to our nation’s headdresses,” McLeod said. “I’ve been honoured to be chosen to wear it, but also given the responsibility to take care of it. That’s where this heaviness comes in.”

The headdress was reconstructed after more than two years of research by elders, academics, historians and geographers, according to the Nipissing First Nation’s statement.

“The beadwork style represents the women’s roles in supporting the leader wearing the ceremonial headdress,” the statement continued. “The seven white eagle feathers signify the commitment that a leader makes to lead with responsibility following the seven grandfather/grandmother teachings.”

McLeod said he has been in contact with a couple of his community’s elders, adding that regardless if the headdress is returned they have to “go into ceremony and ask for guidance from our ancestors on what the next steps are.” This could mean creating a new headdress, but McLeod said that will be determined over the coming days.

Peel police are asking anyone with information, video surveillance or dash-cam footage to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233.

