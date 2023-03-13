Stolen sacred headdress belonging to Nipissing First Nation Chief has been recovered

Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod’s stolen vehicle — which contained a sacred headdress inside — was found Monday afternoon, March 13.
“I am extremely happy,” McLeod said in a written statement on Facebook. “On behalf of myself and all of Nipissing Nation we cannot thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and support during this ordeal.”
Around 1 p.m. Monday, McLeod received a call from police to inform him that they have located his truck, which was stolen from the Sandman Signature Mississauga hotel in the area of Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard, and everything that was inside including the sacred headdress.
“There was a lot of work and significance behind every piece of fabric, every porcupine quill, eagle feather and pelt used to create this,” McLeod told the Star Sunday. “This is the identity of our nation. This is what represents my community. It’s not just a showpiece.”
McLeod said the headdress was created eight years ago when he first became chief and is a one-of-a-kind. The headdress was reconstructed after more than two years of research by elders, academics, historians and geographers.
“Migwech to all who prayed for it's safe return. Our community and myself are forever grateful,” McLeod said Monday.
Mahdis Habibinia is a breaking news reporter, working out of the Star's radio room in Toronto. Reach her via email: mhabibinia@thestar.ca
