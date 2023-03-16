GTA snowplow operators quit over verbal, physical abuse by unhappy residents

Snowplow operators across the GTA have been subject to so much abuse from residents unhappy with snow removal during recent storms that some have even quit their jobs in the face of the harassment.

“City snow-clearing crews and operators have been experiencing escalating harassment and violence, including verbal and physical abuse, threats and unacceptable behaviour from ... residents upset about snow-clearing operations,” said Helen Noehammer, director, works operations and maintenance for the City of Mississauga, in a statement to the Star.

According to Noehammer, the March 3 snowstorm’s “unique characteristics,” including mild temperatures, which made the snow wetter (and heavier) than normal, created “frustrating circumstances” for Mississauga residents.

“The incidents included verbal abuse, as well as damage to plow trucks by residents using their shovels to break lights and mirrors,” said Noehammer, adding that city and contracted staff were “shaken” by the incidents. “Fortunately, no one was hurt.”

Eight incidents in total were reported to the city. In most cases, residents tried to stop plows from entering their street in order to prevent windrows of plowed snow from blocking driveways and sidewalks.

Peel Regional Police did not immediately confirm whether any charges had been laid.

“These types of inappropriate and dangerous actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she continued, adding that thanks to collaboration between the city and Peel Regional Police, the March 10 snowstorm and its subsequent snow removal were “incident free.”

In a newsletter to her constituents, Mississauga Coun. Sue McFadden (Ward 10) said several snowplow operators resigned as a result of “the aggressive behaviour” experienced during the March 3 snowstorm.

“This is completely irresponsible by residents as operators are only performing the duties outlined in our contract … this type of behaviour will not be tolerated,” she wrote.

McFadden added that other municipalities such as Oshawa and Milton have also seen resident backlash due to windrows from snow removal vehicles.