They analyzed Chinese data on the origins of COVID. Now, these researchers have been cut off from a global database, and accused of ‘scooping’

“We downloaded the public data to search for genetic sequences from non-human animals, which the CCDC did not identify in their February 2022 preprint,” they wrote in a preamble to their paper.

The Chinese paper, they said, posited that all the samples from the Huanan market that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus responsible for the pandemic — were the result of human infections.

“Our analysis of these data found that genetic evidence of multiple animal species was present in locations of the market where SARS-CoV-2 positive environmental samples had been collected,” they wrote.

That evidence identified the presence of raccoon dogs in the market, but also included indicators of the presence of other species that required consideration as intermediate hosts of SARS-CoV-2, the researchers said.

The international researchers wrote that on March 9, they contacted one of the authors of the Chinese paper and were told that they could conduct an independent analysis of the data.

On March 11, they discovered that the data was no longer available. On the same day, they contacted the Chinese scientists and asked if they wished to collaborate on the analysis of the data, they wrote.

Two days later, GISAID contacted the international group to warn them against publishing their paper before the Chinese research passed review.

“When GISAID sought confirmation from the data generator whether best efforts to collaborate have been made in this case, GISAID was advised that a group of researchers contacted the data generator to communicate only their intent to publish the data generator’s data,” it wrote.

“If you were to publish your analyses of unpublished data before the data generator’s own publication is released, especially if you know the data generator submitted their own manuscript for publication, such an act would amount to scooping,” wrote GISAID.

For their part, the international scientists have denied breaching any of GISAID’s terms of use.

“The GISAID terms of use do not preclude the public discussion of data as long as the data generators are acknowledged and best efforts have been made to collaborate with the contributors. CCDC has thus far declined to collaborate on this,” they wrote.

“Although our colleagues at the CCDC have stated their intention to share these raw sequence data to support the publication currently undergoing review, they remain inaccessible through GISAID at the time of writing. There is no clear timeline for data availability, nor any indication of when data may become available if the manuscript is not recommended for publication after peer review.”

