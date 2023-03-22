Foot Locker plans to shutter 400 stores in North America in yet another blow to retail shopping

Foot Locker, the American sportswear and footwear retailer, will shutter roughly 400 mall stores within the next three years. The announcement Monday is another blow to the mall retail sector, as other large brands continue to adapt to changing shopping habits and an expected pullback in consumer spending.

The popular retail brand said it plans to close “underperforming” locations across North America as part of a transformation of its retail portfolio.

“We are entering 2023 with a focus on resetting the business — simplifying our operations and investing in our core banners and capabilities to position the company for growth in 2024 and beyond,” said president and CEO Mary Dillon in a press release.

FOOT LOCKER TO FOCUS ON “NEW CONCEPT” LOCATIONS AND INTERNATIONAL OUTLETS