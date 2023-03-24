Big changes coming to GO Transit schedules impacting Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Barrie, Kitchener, Milton and Stouffville lines

• On these days, Lakeshore East trains will run once every hour, making all stops between Durham College Oshawa GO and Union Station. Online schedules will be available soon.

• The last departure in each direction will be replaced by bus service from Sunday to Thursday.

• The first four departures in each direction will be replaced by bus service on Saturday and Sunday.

• GO buses will not stop at Danforth, Scarborough, Eglinton, Guildwood, or Rouge Hill GO stations.

Barrie

There will be no train service on the Barrie Line starting March 25, until the end of service on March 26. Buses will be replacing trains during this time.

Between Bradford and Downsview Park GO stations, Metrolinx will be performing track construction and maintenance to effectively operate safe and reliable train services.

• Replacement buses will provide service between Union Station Bus Terminal, Rutherford, Maple, King City, Aurora, Newmarket, East Gwillimbury, Bradford, Barrie South and Allandale Waterfront GO stations. Some trips will run express to Aurora GO so be sure to check schedules before leaving your house.

• Replacement buses will not serve Downsview Park GO. TTC or YRT connections will be available from this station.

• Regular train service will continue March 27.

On the Barrie line, weekday train service will be replaced by bus service outside of the morning and afternoon peak times.

• The last southbound train trip of the day will leave Allandale Waterfront GO at 9:03 a.m.

• The first northbound train of the day will depart Union Station at 1:53 p.m. and the last train trip of the day will depart Union Station at 6:53 p.m. The last northbound trip will be extended to serve Allandale Waterfront GO.

On weekends, most Barrie train services will be replaced by buses.

• Train trips to and from Allandale Waterfront GO will leave about every three hours.

Kitchener

New two-way weekend GO train service between Brampton and Toronto on the Kitchener line will launch on April 8, as well as new weekend GO bus service for Waterloo, Kitchener and Guelph that will connect to new rail trips.

Service will run every hour in both directions between Mount Pleasant GO and Union Stations.

• The first eastbound trip will leave Mount Pleasant GO at 7:49 a.m. and the last trip will leave at 10:49 p.m.

• The first westbound trip will leave Union Station at 8:51 a.m. and the last trip will depart at 11:51 p.m.

New weekend GO bus service on routes 30 and 33 will connect with train service at Mount Pleasant and Bramalea GO stations.

Rail service will be replacing existing weekend bus service on route 31, so be sure to check schedules before leaving your home.

New rail service as well as the current weekend bus service will not serve Etobicoke North GO station.

Starting April 10, weekday service on the Kitchener line will be added.

• In the mornings, one additional express trip will leave Kitchener GO at 8:08 a.m. and arrive at Union Station at 9:43 a.m.

• One additional trip will depart Bramalea GO at 9:22 a.m. and make all stops to Union Station, arriving at 9:58 p.m.

• In the afternoon, the 4:34 p.m. departure from Union Station will extend past Bramalea GO to Georgetown GO and arrive at 5:35 p.m.

Milton

Starting April 10, a new pair of weekday rail trips will be added on the Milton line to give riders more options in the morning and afternoon rush.

• In the morning, one additional trip will leave Milton GO station at 6:59 a.m. and arrive at Union Station at 8:03 a.m.

• And in the afternoon, one additional trip will leave Union Station at 6:25 p.m. and arrive at Milton GO at 7:27 p.m.

Existing service will also be tweaked for more consistent departure times. The 6:44 a.m. departure from Milton GO will leave 15 minutes earlier, at 6:29 a.m. and the 5:10 p.m. departure from Union Station will leave 15 minutes earlier, at 4:55 p.m.

Stouffville

On this line, weekday train service will be replaced by bus service outside of the morning and afternoon rush times.

• The last southbound train of the day will leave Old Elm GO at 9:17 a.m.

• The first northbound train trip of the day will leave Union Station at 3:13 p.m. and the last train of the day will leave Union Station at 7:13 p.m.

• All northbound weekday train trips will be extended to Old Elm GO and buses will not stop at Milliken, Agincourt or Kennedy GO stations.

For more information and to view the new schedules, visit gotransit.com/en/trip-planning/seeschedules.