NDP releases scathing post-mortem of election loss to Doug Ford’s Tories

“The waves of COVID following March 2020 had given Doug Ford a bully pulpit and made it difficult or impossible for Andrea to stay in the news,” the review said.

As well, the 2019 and 2021 federal elections “twice interrupted preparations for our provincial campaign.”

“First-term governments, especially during an emergency like COVID, are almost impossible to defeat,” it added.

“By June of 2022 people were exhausted with COVID restrictions and bad news and just wanted to tune out and enjoy the summer.”

But the review stressed the party’s problems were “deeper” than that.

“Name recognition, strong local campaigns and a weak Liberal provincial campaign saved most of the NDP incumbents, but five of our MPPs standing for re-election lost, and only three new MPPs were added to the caucus,” it said.

“It was not enough just to be against Doug Ford. Our focus on strategic voting was a call for change without providing compelling reasons for making that change. In a province with a three-party system, it is not enough to say no to the other two parties; we must provide reasons to say yes to us.”

That’s a tacit acknowledgement of Ford’s successful labelling of the NDP as “the party of no” that helped his Tories win 83 seats with 40.8 per cent of the popular vote.

The review recommends that for the 2026 campaign the New Democrats must “start everything sooner,” including candidate recruitment, policy development, polling, and assigning staff.

It also urges decentralized decision-making, improved outreach to “ethno-cultural communities,” better efforts to “be inclusive and to reject any form of racism or discrimination,” and boosting volunteers’ training.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles, who took the helm last month, said she was “really happy with the report that they provided” and it will inform the party’s preparations for the next election.

“That campaign starts now,” she said.

While Ford’s “Big Blue Collar Machine” push to appeal to private-sector union members helped the Tories win NDP strongholds in Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, and Timmins, Stiles believes she can take them back.

“The NDP is a party that was built by the coming together of social movements and labour and farmers. That’s our history, that’s our roots ... because we are the party of working people.”

