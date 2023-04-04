POLL: Is the decision by Ontario Premier Doug Ford to increase the minimum wage a good idea?

It's great news for low-income workers, but will it cause other problems?
The Ontario government is increasing the minimum wage to $16.55 an hour this fall.
The increase will come into effect Oct. 1.
The government says it's a 6.8 per cent pay raise for low-income workers. But, we want to know:
It's great news for low-income workers, but will it cause other problems?
The Ontario government is increasing the minimum wage to $16.55 an hour this fall.
The increase will come into effect Oct. 1.
The government says it's a 6.8 per cent pay raise for low-income workers. But, we want to know:
It's great news for low-income workers, but will it cause other problems?
The Ontario government is increasing the minimum wage to $16.55 an hour this fall.
The increase will come into effect Oct. 1.
The government says it's a 6.8 per cent pay raise for low-income workers. But, we want to know: