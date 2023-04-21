Canadians’ confidence in public health care dropped 10% from 2021, new survey finds

Canadians are reportedly losing faith in the public health care system, years after the pandemic ravaged hospitals and shuttered emergency rooms, a new survey suggests.

The findings, published Friday by public opinion research firm Research Co., found the number of Canadians confident the health care system will support them dropped 10 per cent from 18 months ago.

“I think the drop in confidence is really surprising,” said Mario Canseco, President of Research Co. “... You have essentially a third of Canadians who say, ‘I don’t want to get sick because I don’t think the system is going to be there for me.’”

According to the online survey, distributed to 1,000 Canadians earlier this month, 67 per cent of respondents said they were “very confident” or “moderately confident” they’ll get the help they need should they fall ill or have an accident.

That’s a significant drop from the 77 per cent of people who reported confidence in October of 2021, Canseco said — and the lowest confidence level he’s seen since starting the survey in 2018. Before the pandemic, Canadians’ health care confidence rarely dipped below 80 per cent, he explained

There has also been an uptick in support for private health care; 33 per cent of respondents said they “strongly agree” or “moderately agree” health care would be better if run by the private sector. That’s an increase of six per cent from 2021.

Meanwhile, 50 per cent of 2023 respondents said they were against privatization — a drop of six per cent from 2021. Before the pandemic, that figure hovered around 60 per cent, Canseco said.

“It’s not a majority (supporting privatization). We don’t have a lot of people clamouring for a private system or saying that everything should be dismantled — but it’s certainly a drop that is noteworthy,” he continued.

Canseco noted that 78 per cent of people disagreed with Canada making cuts to health care to reduce government debt — a decrease of four per cent from the previous year and another indicator of a trend toward privatization.

“There is a political component to this that is quite evident,” Canseco said. For example, 21 and 33 per cent of NDP and Liberal voters, respectively, supported privatization. In contrast, 43 per cent of Conservative voters said they’d prefer private health care.