Canada a step closer to grocery code regulating supermarket power over suppliers

“We’ve committed to trying this as an industry on a voluntary basis,” Graydon said. “There’s enough substance within the provisions that there will be this cultural transition that we are looking for.”

Gary Sands, a member of the committee and senior vice-president at the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, which represents more than 6,000 independently owned and operated grocery stores across the country, says the industry is “taking a leap of faith.”

“The industry coming together to build this document is a recognition that things have to change,” Sands said “that we have to do better and we can do better.”

However, Diane Brisebois, president and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada, which represents the country’s largest grocers, says “there’s still lots of work that needs to get done.”

A consultation process on the proposed code is open to food industry members until May 30.

Brisbois said in an interview that there needs to be a “very clear and simple process in place to manage disputes” so that “no one is mired in red tape.”

The grocers’ aim is to ensure that the code will “ultimately benefit consumers,” she added.

The issue of supplier-grocer disputes came to a head in 2020 when Walmart Canada announced a fee hike that prompted United Grocers, a national buying group that represents Metro, to tell suppliers it expected the same.

Within months, Loblaw moved in the same direction, telling suppliers the cost of getting products on shelves would rise to help fund improvements to the grocer’s in-store and digital e-commerce operations.

The last formal review of Canada’s Competition Act concluded in 2008.

Meanwhile, governments and regulators in countries such as the U.K. and Australia have studied their competition laws that has led to legislative action.

The U.K.’s mandatory Groceries Supply Code of Practice allows policymakers to place restrictions on the purchasing activities of the biggest supermarket chains in the country to protect suppliers from some of their more extreme buying practices.

