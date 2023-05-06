With WHO’s declaration, one COVID chapter ends. Despite the scars, our response to the pandemic will have payoffs

With that statement, Ghebreyesus closed one chapter of the global COVID story … and opened the next.

For though the numbers of COVID deaths are declining — though it still claims a life every three minutes, according to the WHO — the scars of that pandemic go far beyond the tragic losses of the millions of lives it has taken.

It shone a light into some of the ugly cracks in our societal façade, and what we saw there, it seems, may remain etched into our memories as long as those images of our elderly looking through the windows of their long-term-care homes at family they might never again embrace.

Coping with the pandemic — especially in terms of restrictions, border closures and vaccine mandates — exposed and encouraged polarization. There were those willing to make sacrifices for the greater good, and there were those that believed that what they, individually, wanted was the greater good.

Worse, there was no shortage of politicians willing to capitalize on those divides for their own gain.

COVID exposed some of the vast inequities — globally, nationwide and on a regional level. Poorer, disadvantaged communities and nations were most often the hardest hit by the disease and the last to receive help, whether that be a supply of vaccines or tools to track and combat the disease.

And that situation was exacerbated as many richer countries battling the epidemic fended for themselves first, in blithe denial of the concept that led to the formation of the WHO in the first place — that diseases recognize neither borders nor socio-economic strata.

And yet …

The soils of tragedy sometimes grow valuable fruit.

In battling this pandemic, we now have a plan, both on a global and national scale, to fight the next — inevitable — one. And, knowing the consequences for failure, the world’s leaders can ignore that plan at their own peril.

COVID exposed many countries’ lack of preparedness in terms of development, supply and logistics of critical elements need to battle the disease.

Canada, as an example, learning from its scramble to locate ventilators, personal protective equipment and vaccine supplies, has ramped up its efforts in vaccine research and the creation of vaccine production facilities to ensure when the next pandemic comes along — whatever it may be — that the possibility of homegrown development and production of vaccines will mitigate future scrambles.

And that research has payoffs.

Unprecedented billions of dollars were poured into COVID research over the past three years in the scramble to find vaccines and treatments. And in finding the tools to battle the pandemic, researchers also saw the potential for those tools to be used to battle other diseases as well.

They see promise in using the mRNA vaccines developed for COVID against a host of others: influenza, HIV, rabies, Zika and RSV, to name a few.

They see possibilities in using mRNA therapy to treat cancers and cystic fibrosis and some genetic disorders.

And importantly, the urgency for COVID research set a standard for further medical research — less bureaucracy, more focused goals and improved funding. Whether that standard is maintained absent a pandemic remains to be seen.

Possibly the most prominent change that came about as a result of the pandemic, and the one that could potentially have the longest-lasting impact, is the heightened public awareness of what health-care workers do, the conditions in which they do it and the sacrifices they make to do their job.

Early in the pandemic, while people faced newly enforced lockdowns with their families, they were reading stories about health-care workers who spent weeks living apart from theirs — both so they wouldn’t bring home the disease to their families and so they wouldn’t bring an infection from their families into the hospitals.

In Vancouver, early on in the lockdown, there was a nightly round of applause from downtown balconies in appreciation of health-care workers.

That’s translated into an appreciation of what nurses and doctors, especially the former, have been saying well before the pandemic: that they are overworked and understaffed.

And that, in turn, has translated into action at a governmental level. Currently, every province and territory in this country is offering incentives for the recruitment, training and retention of more nurses.

But perhaps the most important fruit of the pandemic is this: It exposed the frailty of our collective emotional and mental health. And it showed us how dependent we are on the fragile bond between us and our neighbours for that health.

There is scarcely a person whose life was not touched by the death of someone close to them in the past three years; scarcer than that is the person who did not find themselves frustrated and isolated over that time, who did not long for some greater form of human contact.

The noon gun has long since resumed its daily firing over Halifax harbour. The WHO tells us the pandemic is over. That doesn’t mean everything returns to what used to be normal. It never can. There are too many dead and too much has changed, within and without ourselves.

Frank Herbert wrote a litany against fear in his book “Dune”:

“I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past, I will turn the inner eye to see its path.”

Fear changes everyone. So, too, has the pandemic. The scars of the past three years are too prominent and too widespread to ever ignore.

But if part of the result of what we collectively have experienced is that there are those among us who have a new appreciation for the people closest to them, who no longer take for granted their connection to their family and neighbours, then, like a favoured scar weighted by painful memory, perhaps some portion of that change is to be welcomed.

Steve McKinley is a Halifax-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @smckinley1