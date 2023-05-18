Should Ontario ban advertising for all online betting to protect young people?

As Ontario’s gambling regulator ponders a ban on celebrities like Leafs star Auston Matthews in internet gaming ads, the Canadian Mental Health Association is urging a bolder move — a ban on all advertising of online betting to protect teens and young adults.

The ads — which are prominent and frequent in NHL playoff television broadcasts — are “enticing them to gamble,” the CMHA says in recommendations to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

“In Ontario, we’re seeing an alarming increase among students in Grades 7 to 12 betting money on online gambling,” the association’s submission continues, citing a 2021 Centre for Addiction and Mental Health study on Ontario student drug use and health which found 15 per cent reported gambling with money online.

That was up from four per cent two years earlier.

While Ontario recently marked its first anniversary of regulated online gambling, some of the internet gaming sites are not regulated in the province and are based offshore or running illegally, the CMHA says. An IPSOS survey released in early April found 85 per cent of respondents who gambled in Ontario said they did so on regulated sites.

The gaming commission proposed the ban on high-profile influencers like sports stars last month over fears of a “harmful impact” on minors. In Ontario, the legal age for online gaming is 19.

A ban would target “athletes as well as celebrities that can reasonably be expected to appeal to children and youth” because of “advertising and marketing approaches that strongly appeal to persons who are under the legal gaming age,” says the commission, which invited feedback from the industry and the public.

On television, several online gaming companies are using athletes and celebrities like Matthews with Bet99 and Wayne Gretzky with BetMGM. Some ads promote in-game bets and sports highlight programs often have commentators weighing in on betting scenarios.

The Canadian Gaming Association, representing companies including FanDuel, Draft Kings, Bet99 and BetMGM, maintains it does a “good job” at balancing the promotion of online gaming with being responsible.

“You can’t open an account unless you provide a piece of verified identification,” spokesman Paul Burns told the Star in April.