Facebook and Instagram are about to start blocking news for random Canadians. Here’s what it will look like if you’re targeted

If someone is selected, they won’t be told in advance; they’ll only find out when they try to share news content on their profile and receive a notification informing them they cannot do so.

Affected users also won’t be barred from sharing every news story they want to post. Instead, they’ll be blocked from sharing content from specific news publishers.

Meta told the Star that selected users on the platforms could experience the news ban differently, and that the number of people affected could fluctuate over the course of the test.

What does this mean for news outlets?

News accounts affected by the test will also be chosen at random, but they’ll be plucked from a list of outlets that match the criteria outlined in the bill over what constitutes an “eligible news business.”

Those are outlets that have been deemed a “qualified Canadian journalism organization” as defined under the Income Tax Act and that produce “news content of public interest.” Among other criteria, eligible outlets should employ two or more journalists within Canada and should operate in Canada.

Rachel Curran, Meta Canada’s head of public policy, says that means international news publishers that partially operate in Canada could also be included the test.

“The New York Times or the Wall Street Journal or the BBC or any of those outlets that have a presence in Canada … their content will also not be viewable or shareable by users in Canada,” she told the Star.

When the test commences, the profiles for news pages in Canada won’t be pulled down, and publishers won’t be restricted from posting content. The company will instead restrict “the viewability and shareability” of news content on those pages for any users targeted in the test.

Tell me more about this bill — and why Meta is pushing back

A key argument underpinning the government’s motivation for introducing C-18 last spring is that it says the web giants are “gatekeepers” that “derive significant financial benefit for their operations in Canada.”

Ottawa has also been critical of Meta and Google’s attempts to restrict news content online in response to similar legislative moves in other countries. Canada’s bill is based on Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code, which saw Facebook pull news from its platform in that country for seven days. MPs and senators, meanwhile, have questioned whether removing trusted news sources from online platforms would allow misinformation to spread unchecked.

Meta and Google have argued for months that news content only accounts for a small percentage of the queries — and revenue generated — on their platforms.

“News content represents less than three per cent of what’s in-feed,” Curran said.

Meta says that rather than siphoning advertising dollars away from news publishers, it sends more than a billion clicks to their sites in a year, representing hundreds of millions in revenue.

The company has put forward a series of amendments it wants to see backed by senators and MPs as the bill enters what could be its final weeks of study. Some of those changes include altering definitions of what constitutes news content and how it is made available online.

“We don’t want to pre-empt the Senate’s work. We’re appreciative, very appreciative of the fact that I think they’re taking a close look at amendments and really doing a policy dive into the bill,” Curran said.

“This is really about preparing for the possibility of Bill C-18 passing substantively as drafted, and in order to prepare properly for that passage, we have to start testing now.”

