COMMUTERS: Your Friday morning weather and traffic

Reminder: Sherman Cut and Access, both east and west are closed until Aug. 31.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

HSR SERVICE ADVISORIES: @HsrNow @HSR

- #HSRAlert: new fares as of September 1st.

BURLINGTON TRANSIT:

Burlington Transit riders can call 905-639-0550, enter bus stop ID # and get real-time bus arrival

GO BUS AND TRAIN SERVICES: Live train and bus service updates this morning

TODAY'S GAS PRICES:

GasBuddy.com is reporting the average price of gas in the Hamilton area at 125.6 and the lowest posted price in Hamilton is at Ancaster's Costco is 119.4

---------------------------------------------------------------------

TODAY'S WEATHER:

Sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high. Tonight, clear. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Source: Environment Canada

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

AREAS UNDER CONSTRUCTION: click here to see Hamilton - Corridor Activities Map

HAMILTON: Upper Sherman between Fennell and Limeridge, lane restrictions continue until about Aug. 24 for road resurfacing.

DUNDAS: Governor's Road between Creighton Road and Pirie Drive, two year reconstruction project phase 1 begins this week and continues to October 2018. Phase 2 begins spring 2019 and completes Aug. 2019.

HAMILTON: Sherman Access closures: East leg closed July 23 to Aug. 31. West leg closed Aug. 7 to Sept. 21. Sherman Cut closed is closed completely while the east and west legs are closed from Aug. 7 to 31..

DUNDAS: Fallsview Road East between Sydenham Road to Ofield Road South closed Aug. 13 to Sept. 10 for bridge rehabilitation.

HAMILTON: Mohawk Road between Upper Kenilworth and Moxley avenues restricted to temporary two lane traffic with closures as required. Road and sewer work.

ANCASTER: UPDATE: Finished early, all lanes open. Garner Road East from Glancaster Road to Southcote Road, closed for the summer to install a trunk sewer and new water main. The closer is expected to start May 7 and continue to August 24. Note: Businesses to stay open READ MORE

HAMILTON: Rymal road between Garth and West 5th streets, lane restrictions in place until December 2018. HSR will stay on route but delays may be experienced.

BINBROOK: Regional Road 56 between Golf Club Road and Guyatt Road, lane restrictions begin Monday, March 26 to November 2018. Reduced to one lane with temporary signals. Sewer tunnel work.

HAMILTON: James Street South northbound between Young and Hunter streets, construction continues to August 2018.

HAMILTON: Highland Road West between Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway and Winterberrry, closed March 26 to Nov. 1, 2018. Road urbanization.

BURLINGTON: Elizabeth Street will closed for the duration of the Bridgewater Development to allow for construction staging. Northerly access to Waterfront parking lot will remain open.

BURLINGTON SKYWAY BRIDGE: QEW from Eastport to North Shore, recurring maintenance.