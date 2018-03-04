COMMUTERS: Your Monday morning weather, traffic and school closures

MISSISSAUGA: QEW Toronto bound approaching Mississauga Road, collision blocking left lane. 8:50 a.m.

HAMILTON: 403 westbound at Hwy 6N, two vehicle collision off to shoulder. 8:05 a.m.

CAMBRIDGE: 401 westbound after Franklin, report of collision. 7:55 a.m.

HAMILTON: 403 Toronto bound before Aberdeen, report of collision. This is in addition to the westbound collision. 7:50 a.m.

TORONTO: 401 westbound at 404, report of pedestrian on shoulder. Collision nearby at Renforth. 7:45 a.m.

HAMILTON: UPDATE - Right lane blocked. 403 westbound (upbound) at Aberdeen, report of multiple vehicle collision. 7:40 a.m.

IN TOWN: ANCASTER - Shaver Road at Garner Road West, collision. 7:10 a.m.

IN TOWN: HAMILTON - York Blvd. at King Street, report of pedestrian struck. 6:38 a.m.

HAMILTON: No in town incidents to report at this hour. 6:00 a.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

HSR SERVICE ADVISORIES: @HSR

- #HSRAlert: There will lane reductions on the Burlington lift bridge between 9am and 3pm starting on TODAY through to Thursday, March 8. #HSR11 Parkdale may experience minor delays during the times of lane reductions.

- #HSRAlert: school extra cancellation this morning-Upper Wellington/McMaster

- #HSRAlert: #HSR6 WB is out of service at 6:10am, James and Main as a #HSR8.

- UPDATE: BACK IN SERVICE -#HSRAlert: #HSR11 SB is out of service at 5:48am, Parkdale and Melvin.

- #HSRAlert: #HSR1 EB is out of service at 6:00am, GO station

BURLINGTON TRANSIT:

Burlington Transit riders can call 905-639-0550, enter bus stop ID # and get real-time bus arrival

GO BUS AND TRAIN SERVICES: Live train and bus service updates this morning

-

TODAY'S GAS PRICES:

GasBuddy.com is reporting the lowest gas price in Hamilton this morning as 110.4 Pioneer, 603 King Street East. The average price in Hamilton 117.9 and the price at the Ancaster Costco is 107.4

---------------------------------------------------------------------

TODAY'S WEATHER:

Today, sunny. High plus 1. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight, clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind becoming east 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 6.

Source: Environment Canada

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROAD ALERT - Reporting potholes - CITY OF HAMILTON - How busy is this number? Residents and motorists are asked to report potholes by contacting the City’s Customer Service Contact Centre during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at 905-546-CITY (2489). When reporting potholes, residents are asked to provide detailed information such as location (street addresses or intersections) and estimated size of the pothole. READ MORE

AREAS UNDER CONSTRUCTION: click here to see Hamilton - Corridor Activities Map

HAMILTON: Charlton Avenue East and Wentworth Street South between the intersections with the Sherman Access and Cumberland at the CP Rail crossing. Closures for installation of storm sewer main from March 30 to date TBD.

HAMILTON: Regional Road 56 between Rymal Road East, Regional Road 20 and Golf Club Road, closures for culvert work, March 3, 7 a.m. to March 5, 3 p.m.

HAMILTON: Duke Street from Bay to Caroline streets, closed for crane work, Friday, Feb. 23 frrom 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HAMILTON: Jackson Street from Queen to Hess streets, Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HAMILTON: Rebecca Street from John to Hughson streets, utility work to continue to Feb. 23.

HAMILTON: TBA - Highland Road between Pritchard Road and Upper Red Hill Parkway extention.

WATERDOWN: Parkside Drive, one km westerly of Hamilton Street North until late Feb. 2018. Closed to through traffic between Duncan Ave./Mosaic Dr and Braeheid /Wimberly avenues for culvert and road reconstruction.

HAMILTON: George Street, closed, between Caroline and Bay streets, for property development until April 2018.

BURLINGTON: Elizabeth Street will closed for the duration of the Bridgewater Development to allow for construction staging. Northerly access to Waterfront parking lot will remain open.

BURLINGTON SKYWAY BRIDGE: QEW from Eastport to North Shore, recurring maintenance.