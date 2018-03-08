COMMUTERS: Your Thursday morning weather, traffic and school closures

Expect lane reductions on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Monday, March 5 to Thursday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restrictions are to accommodate repair work. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists during this period.

------------------------------------

IN TOWN: KITCHENER - Sydney Street South at Courland Avenue East, collision. 7:55 a.m.

MISSISSAUGA: CLEAR - QEW Toronto bound after Mississauga Road, collision in left lane. 7:45 a.m.

SKYWAY: QEW Toronto bound on down side of Burlington Skyway, report of disabled bus at right shoulder. 7:35 a.m.

HAMILTON: Main Street West road repairs continue. Expect delays. City roads crews began emergency repairs and resurfacing Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Main Street West eastbound lanes between Cootes Drive and the Highway 403 ramps near Newton Avenue. Completion is expected Friday. HSR riders on 1A King, 5 Delaware, 51 University, and 10 B-Line may experience delays.

HAMILTON: CLEAR - Mohawk Road at Upper James, two vehicle collision. 6:00 a.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

HSR SERVICE ADVISORIES: @HSR

- #HSRAlert: #HSR23 will be on detour TODAY from approximately 9am to 4pm, in the area of Upper Gage at Concession for construction. Details: bit.ly/2slVSjd #HamOnt

- #HSRAlert: school extra cancellations this morning - Westmount/MacNab

- Update: #HSRAlert: We are blocked at Upper James at Mohawk. #HSR41 AND #HSR27

BURLINGTON TRANSIT:

Burlington Transit riders can call 905-639-0550, enter bus stop ID # and get real-time bus arrival

GO BUS AND TRAIN SERVICES: Live train and bus service updates this morning

-

TODAY'S GAS PRICES:

GasBuddy.com is reporting the lowest gas price in Hamilton this morning as 110.3 Pioneer, 603 King Street East. The average price in Hamilton 118.6 and the price at the Ancaster Costco is 107.6

---------------------------------------------------------------------

TODAY'S WEATHER:

Today, mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of flurries near noon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 2.

Source: Environment Canada

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROAD ALERT - Reporting potholes - CITY OF HAMILTON - How busy is this number? Residents and motorists are asked to report potholes by contacting the City’s Customer Service Contact Centre during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at 905-546-CITY (2489). When reporting potholes, residents are asked to provide detailed information such as location (street addresses or intersections) and estimated size of the pothole. READ MORE

AREAS UNDER CONSTRUCTION: click here to see Hamilton - Corridor Activities Map

HAMILTON: Charlton Avenue East and Wentworth Street South between the intersections with the Sherman Access and Cumberland at the CP Rail crossing. Closures for installation of storm sewer main from March 30 to date TBD.

HAMILTON: Regional Road 56 between Rymal Road East, Regional Road 20 and Golf Club Road, closures for culvert work, March 3, 7 a.m. to March 5, 3 p.m.

HAMILTON: TBA - Highland Road between Pritchard Road and Upper Red Hill Parkway extention.

WATERDOWN: Parkside Drive, one km westerly of Hamilton Street North until late Feb. 2018. Closed to through traffic between Duncan Ave./Mosaic Dr and Braeheid /Wimberly avenues for culvert and road reconstruction.

HAMILTON: George Street, closed, between Caroline and Bay streets, for property development until April 2018.

BURLINGTON: Elizabeth Street will closed for the duration of the Bridgewater Development to allow for construction staging. Northerly access to Waterfront parking lot will remain open.

BURLINGTON SKYWAY BRIDGE: QEW from Eastport to North Shore, recurring maintenance.