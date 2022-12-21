Are you ready to shovel some snow? We have 16 snow shoveling safety tips for you

8. Shovel early and often: new snow is lighter than heavily packed/partially melted snow.

9. Take frequent breaks.

10. Using a sturdy, yet lightweight shovel is best (a small plastic blade is better than a large metal blade); an ergonomically correct model (curved handle) will help prevent injury and fatigue.

11. Spray the blade with a silicone-based lubricant (snow does not stick and slides off).

12. Wear multiple layers and cover as much skin as possible; wear a hat and scarf (make sure neither block your vision); wear mittens (these tend to be warmer than gloves); wear boots with non-skid/no-slip rubber soles.

13. Always try to push snow rather than lifting it.

14. Protect your back by lifting properly and safely: stand with feet at hip width for balance; hold the shovel close to your body, space hands apart to increase leverage; bend from your knees – not your back, tighten your stomach muscles while lifting and avoid twisting while lifting; walk to dump snow rather than throwing it.

15. When snow is deep, shovel small amounts (one to two inches at a time).

16. If the ground is icy or slippery, spread salt, sand or kitty litter to create better foot traction.

Shovelling snow is strenuous activity that is stressful on the heart.

Exhaustion makes one more susceptible to frostbite, injury and hypothermia. Stop shovelling and call 911 if you have: discomfort or heaviness in the chest, arms or neck, unusual or prolonged shortness of breath, a dizzy or faint feeling, excessive sweating or nausea and vomiting.