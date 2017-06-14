<p>An 83-year-old woman was sent to hospital in critical condition after a crash with dump truck just outside Flamboro Downs on Highway 5 Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>The woman was turning left out of the racetrack onto the highway when a dump truck heading the opposite direction struck her car in the intersection around 2 p.m.</p><p>A section of highway between Brock Road and Middletown Road closed for the police investigation reopened just before 7 p.m.</p><p>The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.</p><p>Hamilton Fire Department spokesperson Claudio Mostacci said the vehicle rolled in the crash and firefighters had to extricate the trapped woman.</p><p>OPP said the driver of the dump truck wasn't seriously injured.</p>