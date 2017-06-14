<p>A woman has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a serious crash with a dump truck on Highway 5 near Flamboro Downs.</p><p>The road is expected to be closed in both directions between Brock Road and Middletown Road for several hours, said OPP spokesperson Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. The crash between the woman's car and a dump truck happened around 2 p.m.</p><p>A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, said Jeff Dunford, Hamilton EMS south district supervisor. A second patient was assessed for minor injuries.</p><p>Hamilton Fire Department spokesperson Claudio Mostacci said the vehicle rolled in the crash and firefighters had to extricate the trapped woman.</p>