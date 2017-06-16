<p>Hamilton police believe speed and alcohol were factors in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Flamborough Thursday evening.</p><p>The collision reconstruction unit is investigating the head-on crash between the motorcycle and a minivan <a href="http://www.thespec.com/news-story/7375015-motorcyclist-dies-after-crash-with-minivan-in-flamborough/">around 6:20 p.m. on Safari Road</a>, just west of Middletown Road.</p><p>The man, who was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, crossed into oncoming lanes, crashing into the minivan, police said. He died at the scene.</p><p>An 18-year-old Hamilton man driving the minivan was flown to hospital with serious injuries.</p><p>"Detectives believe that speed and alcohol may be factors in this collision," police said.</p><p>Police have not released any other details about the deceased man.</p><p>This is Hamilton's 10th road fatality this year.</p><p>Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Walter Niblock at 905-546-4753.</p>