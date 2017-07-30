<p>A man critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Flamborough early Saturday has died.</p><p>The man, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was transported to hospital in critical condition. On Sunday afternoon OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said he had died.</p><p>Two 15-year-old girls were also injured in the serious crash on Highway 6 at Concession 6 West around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Schmidt said one of the girls suffered serious injuries and the other was expected to make a full recovery.</p><p>The roadway was closed for several hours overnight for the ongoing investigation by the OPP highway safety division.</p><p>Any witnesses who have not spoken with police should call the Burlington OPP detachment.</p>