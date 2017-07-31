<p>A man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Flamborough early Saturday has been identified by Ontario Provincial Police as Dalton Beamish, age 19 from Burlington.</p><p>Beamish was the driver of one of the vehicles and was transported to hospital in critical condition. </p><p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Driver killed in collision on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy6?src=hash">#Hwy6</a> at 6th Con. on July 28 '17 - Id'd as Dalton Beamish - 19 years old from Burlington On</p>— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_HSD/status/892057950327640064">July 31, 2017</a></blockquote></p><p>On Sunday afternoon, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said he had died.</p><p>Two 15-year-old girls were also injured in the serious crash on Highway 6 at Concession 6 West around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. </p><p>Schmidt said one of the girls suffered serious injuries and the other was expected to make a full recovery.</p><p>The roadway was closed for several hours overnight for the investigation by the OPP highway safety division.</p><p>Any witnesses who have not spoken with police should call the Burlington OPP detachment at 905-681-2511.</p>