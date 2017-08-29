<p>PUSLINCH TOWNSHIP — As they scoured Puslinch Lake on Tuesday, the men in the boat were hoping they'd find the fisherman safe and stranded somewhere, waiting for a rescue.</p><p>His 10-foot Zodiac had been discovered earlier that morning, floating at the far western end of the lake with his fishing rods and gear still in it.</p><p>But there was to be no rescue.</p><p>A little over an hour after the boat was found, they spotted the body, floating face down in the water with a life-jacket on. It was a grim discovery that stunned people who live at lake and make this little community their summer retreat.</p><p>The man, 61-year-old Zbignien Baczkowski of Cambridge, wasn't identified publically until Tuesday. Residents here say he was in his first season at the lake's trailer park, and was an avid fisherman who was out on the water nearly every morning.</p><p>"When we went out to look for him, we were very much hoping we were going to find him stranded on an island or something, not floating face down," said Jeff McClintock, owner of the marina, and one of men who found the body.</p><p>"We didn't want to find him like that."</p><p>Baczkowski's body had been hung up in the weeds, about 300 metres from shore.</p><p>Ontario Provincial Police were called at about 11:10 a.m. after someone found the unoccupied boat, said Const. Marylou Schwindt. The Cambridge Fire Department was already on scene.</p><p>"They'd been notified that a boat was in the water and it was unattended. So they were concerned," she said. "Members of the marina were able to identify who the boat belonged to, and they were the ones who found the body."</p><p>The body was found at about 12:20 p.m. No immediate cause of death was given, and the coroner was called in to examine the body, which was wrapped in a yellow bag and placed on the lake's shore. An autopsy is expected to be ordered.</p><p>"It's a weird feeling," Sean Phillips, one of the men who helped firefighters pull the man's body from the water. "We don't have any idea what happened. Nobody saw him go out."</p><p>Pam Ryan, who also lives in the trailer park, said she would see Baczkowski out early every morning already on the water. She also saw him Monday night, alive and well, but no one was sure when he might have gone out on the lake.</p><p>"I'd usually see him out there every morning. He fished every day," she said.</p><p>Andrew Bergman, a ski instructor at the McClintock Ski School, was out on the water giving a lesson to two kids and their father when he got a disturbing call on his phone.</p><p>"They just said something bad had happened on the lake, asked if I had any kids on the boat and asked if I could not bring them in yet," he said.</p><p>He dropped the kids off at another dock so they wouldn't see the body after it had been removed from the water. Then he cancelled the rest of the day's lessons.</p><p>"For me, it just seemed disrespectful to keep running the business while they're investigating someone's death," he said. "It's just an unfortunate circumstance."</p><p>Others said the man's death is a reminder that you shouldn't go boating alone and that you should let people know when you're headed out on the water.</p><p>"It's tragic," said Kelly Fron, who lives in the trailer next to Baczkowski's.</p><p>She just bought the trailer on Friday, and was rattled by the news.</p><p>"He was a quiet guy, he kept to himself. He'd say good morning when I saw him, but that's about it. It's sad," she said.</p>