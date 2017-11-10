Talks on Pacific trade pact unfinished, progress uncertain

DANANG, Vietnam — The Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned by U.S. President Donald Trump remains in limbo after leaders of the 11 countries still involved failed to announce an agreement as expected.

It was unclear how many leaders participated in a meeting Friday that was meant to endorse a revised deal, or even if the meeting was convened. Vietnamese officials would not comment on the status of the talks but said there would be an update on the situation later.

The 11 remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact are trying to find a way forward without the U.S., the biggest economy and before Trump took office one of its most assertive supporters.

The TPP negotiations are being held in Danang, Vietnam, alongside meetings of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, where Trump's markedly different stance from past U.S. leaders was being felt even before his arrival Friday in the coastal resort city.

While most APEC members say they remain committed to their multi-country approach in weaving their economies ever closer together, many acknowledge that open trade is a mixed bag: Not everyone benefits equally.

Trump is seeking to renegotiate several major trade agreements, most notably the North American Free Trade Agreement, to, he says, put "America First."

In a speech to a business conference on the APEC sidelines, Trump reiterated his desire for country-to-country trade deals, saying that "we are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore."

Chinese President Xi Jinping struck an entirely different tone, praising multilateral efforts to promote freer trade.

"Openness brings progress while self-seclusion leaves one behind. We, the Asia-Pacific economies, know this only too well from our own development experience," Xi said.

The TPP leaders had hoped to agree in principle on a way forward without the U.S. after Trump pulled out earlier this year.