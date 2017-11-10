WestJet asks court to toss proposed class action

"If this action is permitted to proceed on the basis of a contract, that in effect eviscerates these administrative boards that have been charged by the legislature to deal with these issues," he said.

The plaintiff wants to punish WestJet and change its behaviour, which is more appropriately dealt with through a human rights tribunal, Dear said.

He also took issue with the plaintiff's argument that the airline benefited financially from its failure to protect its employees so should have to relinquish some of its profits, calling it a "fanciful submission."

Tim Dickson, one of Lewis's lawyers, said WestJet should be required to forfeit any profits it made by not making good on what he called the company's anti-harassment promise.

This includes designing and implementing training programs, investigating breaches and disciplining and suspending violators, Dickson said, though he acknowledged the challenge of assigning a dollar figure to the amount.

"It benefits from having this promise as a policy by saying, 'We are a company that does not tolerate harassment. We go the extra mile to ensure there is not harassment in our workplace.' "

Karey Brooks, co-counsel for Lewis, disagreed with WestJet's assertion that the courts were an inappropriate venue to hear the case.

"It's not open to WestJet to dictate to the plaintiff the forum for her proceeding and she ought to be able to choose the cause of action and remedy that she thinks best suit her objectives," Brooks said.

Brooks described how WestJet had gone "above and beyond" in its anti-harassment promise but its failure to deliver means it must be held to account.

Human rights legislation is "wholly insufficient" for dealing with systemic issues and workers compensation law does not apply in this case because the plaintiff is not seeking compensation, she added.

Brooks said outside court that, if approved, all members of the proposed class would automatically be included in the lawsuit before having the option of opting out. WestJet employs about 2,700 flight attendants but it was not immediately clear how many of those are women, she added.

Lewis was present for the proceedings, accompanied by several women wearing white T shirts with the words "Me Too" in large black lettering. The phrase emerged last month in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against former American film executive Harvey Weinstein as part of a social media movement denouncing sexual harassment and assault.

WestJet's vice-president of employee and labour relations, Jeff Landmann, declined comment outside court.

Lewis filed an earlier lawsuit against the airline saying she had been sexually assaulted by a pilot while on a stopover in Hawaii in 2010.

WestJet rejected allegations that it failed to take appropriate action after she reported the incident. In its statement of defence, it said it immediately launched an internal investigation into Lewis's complaint, but the company was ultimately unable to conclude the pilot committed an assault.

— Follow @gwomand on Twitter.

By The Canadian Press