Land claim demo closes Ontario park: police

"We respect everybody's right to demonstrate, we just ask everybody remains respectful," he said, noting that police were keeping an eye on the situation.

The park near Grand Bend, Ont., boasts about 10 kilometres of sand beach along Lake Huron and 21 square kilometres of forests and rolling dunes.

Monte McNaughton, the legislator for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, the provincial riding where the park is located, said he visited the Pinery on Friday morning to talk with staff. There were no protesters present at the time of his visit, he added.

McNaughton has urged the government to deal with the situation since 2014 and believes this latest issue is linked to a demonstrator who has made a past claim on the park.

"There's still a vacant trailer in the park from 2014 and nothing has been done about that," he said. "Certainly, the longer this goes on the more challenges the government and the people will face down the road. This is an individual acting (and not) the local band council."

McNaughton said staff have told him the park will be closed until at least Nov. 20.

"I think it's reasonable to think park administration and the OPP should properly and fairly enforce the laws and ensure that that park is open immediately," he said. "Residents and families in Lambton Shores and across the province who want to use it deserve to use the park."

An Aboriginal family led by demonstrator Maynard T. George has made several attempts to "repossess" Pinery Provincial Park in past years, saying the land belongs to approximately 100 of his great-grandfather's descendants.

In 2004, then Ontario attorney general Michael Bryant told the legislature that George's claim was "an individual grievance" and not a land claim.

Bryant noted that the First Nations in the area — Kettle and Stony Point First Nation — had said that they didn't endorse the grievance and that they have no land claim at Pinery.

Pinery Park is near Camp Ipperwash, where a land claim demonstration turned deadly in 1995 when a police sniper killed Dudley George — no relation to Maynard George — during a raid on the protesters' camp.

The Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation approved the deal with the federal government in 2015 to settle that claim.

By Peter Cameron, The Canadian Press